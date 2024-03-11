Dubai: In a significant announcement, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre revealed plans for developments worth Dh66 billion ($17.97 billion) for the year 2024.

These developments comprise 144 projects spread across different regions of the emirate, having received approval from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and form part of a carefully-planned strategic initiative to drive a significant change in the emirate’s economy, trade, development, and sustainability across various sectors.

These include housing, quality of life, education, human capital, tourism, and natural resources. The allocations for these projects were distributed according to a medium- and long-term economic plan aimed at fortifying the housing sector.

The development blueprint this 2024 entails the comprehensive development of entire communities, integrating a spectrum of facilities and services for the benefit of citizens.

More than Dh59 billion ($16.06 billion) were earmarked for various housing and public facilities throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Comprehensive development

The plan includes the comprehensive development of entire communities, and the integration of a range of amenities and services for citizens.

In addition to the housing sector, the Executive Council agreed to allocate about Dh4 billion (about $1.1 billion) to education, technology, artificial intelligence, and human capital.

Moreover, another Dh1.1 billion was earmarked to promote tourism throughout the emirate.

Finally, an estimated Dh50 million were allocated to projects dedicated to enhancing the emirate’s natural resources.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, said: “In the field of development, every project is a testament to our commitment to excellence. May our endeavours inspire a future where innovation meets purpose, to forge a path towards prosperity and sustainability, inspired by the shared vision of a brighter and more interconnected tomorrow.”

As part of its commitment to improving the lives of citizens across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi Hotel Investments Co. is embarking on a significant initiative in the housing sector and social development.

13,000 residential units

This project will see the creation of approximately 13,000 residential units, aimed at enhancing the social fabric and well-being of families and individuals in these regions.

144 projects woth Dh66 billion — encompassing housing, quality of life enhancements, educational initiatives, human capital investments, tourism, and preservation of natural resources — form part of a meticulously crafted strategic plan aimed at substantially transforming Abu Dhabi economy, commerce, advancement, and sustainability across diverse sectors.

This project confirms the Abu Dhabi government’s focus on simplifying the allocation process for government housing beneficiaries, which leads to reducing waiting times and increasing efficiency in providing housing solutions.

Beyond infrastructure, the multi-faceted strategic plan launched by the Executive Council seeks to strengthen social connections by expanding the scope of development to include all aspects of social life in Abu Dhabi, including mosques, community and sports centres, retail spaces, along with police and civil defense facilities and other projects focus on community activities.

This focus on social, recreational amenities and safety promotes public engagement and well-being, creating spaces that meet the diverse needs of residents and contribute to vibrant community life.

Fostering sustainable development

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director General of ADPIC, said: “These ambitious initiatives are designed to act as a comprehensive roadmap, guaranteeing that the emirate’s continuous expansion is managed effectively while fostering sustainable development, enhancing overall quality of life, and accommodating the evolving needs of its diverse population.”

These will be supplemented by the construction and enhancement of parks, public spaces, walk lanes, playgrounds and specialised cycle tracks.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi

Together with offering recreational opportunities, the amenities also underscore a commitment to a healthier and more active populace.

Further innovations in transport and mobility will also be rolled out as part of the ADPIC’s efforts.

Eco-friendly habits

Members of the public will also be encouraged to adopt more eco-friendly habits with a wide array of bike lanes and pedestrian walkways that will be established across the emirate.

ADPIC further announced that the vocational training and education sectors will receive a boost in investments.

Along with renovations and capacity expansions of schools and training centres, additional projects will also be rolled out to support early childhood learning and general human capital development.

Budgets have been allocated to create and maintain multiple cultural destinations and buildings to support the emirate’s tourism sector, placing a focus on preserving and celebrating the rich tapestry of Emirati heritage.

Sustainability

The emirate’s natural resources will also receive a boost in the form of investments in diverse aquaculture farms, which include breeding, raising, and harvesting a range of species of fish, shellfish, and more.

This aim to bolster the emirate’s food security, while also meeting commercial and individual demands in the market.

The all-encompassing plan unveiled by the ADPIC signifies a stride towards a more vibrant and sustainable future.