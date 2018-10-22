Sharjah: A dozen warehouses were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in Sharjah’s Industrial Area 5 on Monday.

At least one of the warehouses contained welding cylinders, authorities said.

Sharjah firefighters quickly battled the flames, which erupted at 1.43pm, and prevented it from spreading to adjacent premises.

Police have cordoned off the area to ease the work of the Civil Defence team. It was not immediately clear what triggered the flames.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the operation room received a call at 1.43pm reporting the fire.



Motorists heading towards Sharjah and Ajman have reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the gutted row of warehouses.