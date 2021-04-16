Rashid Al Dhaheri wins in Italy Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Young Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri continued his new racing season with a fantastic win at the prestigious World Series Karting Euro Series.

The victory adds to his impressive results this season, where Rashid has already won three of the four World Series Karting competitions in 2021 making him the man to beat in the OK-Junior category.

Flying the Red-White-Black Parolin colours, Rashid once more demonstrated his winning abilities as he rose to the challenge in a field of 80 drivers representing over 40 nationalities. The competition was fierce as OK-Junior category talent lined up at the opener of this important international karting event.

While the elimination heats were run in ideal conditions, pouring rain during the final stages on Sunday highlighted the driving skills of the finalists.

Rashid started the pre-final from eighth, steadily passed his rivals, and won, which placed him on the front row for the big final.

The 17-lap final opened with Rashid setting off from the disadvantaged outside second position which pushed him back to fifth immediately after the start. But with steely determination and excellent driving skills on a wet track, Rashid fought hard to finish first, improving upon his own lap times on several occasions.

Rashid Al Dhaheri Image Credit: Supplied

Rashid crossed the finish line with a comfortable gap of 5.611 seconds to his closest competitor.

After the UAE flag was hoisted and national anthem played during the podium ceremony, Rashid said: “There are many excellent memories on this track, especially my win last year in the Winter Cup, so I am delighted to win again on such an iconic track.

“This is a fantastic result and it’s greatly due to the strong efforts and support of the entire team. We were able to complete a great rain set-up, ready on time and also the engine helped me to have a strong foundation for me to work hard in achieving my best. I would like to thank the whole team for their great efforts. I wanted to make sure that everything was perfect, to go as fast as possible.”

Marco Parolin, Parolin Motorsport Racing Team Principal, said: “We are extremely satisfied with Rashid’s performance this weekend. It was not easy for him as he has come back from a three-week break, but he immediately showed a strong pace. This weekend was a great motivation boost for our next challenges.”

The World Series Karting Euro Series race took place on the innovative-FIA approved 1,200m Lonato Karting Raceway, nicknamed the ‘Centre of the Karting Universe’ due to the many famous competitions it hosts.