Dubai: Young Emirati karting star Rashid Al Dhaheri continued his winning ways, as he dominated at Adria with a stunning victory in the OK-Junior race of the World Series Karting Super Master Series. Rashid came out on top in a field of more than 90 drivers, of which he was the only one from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Rashid started his racing weekend with successes in qualifying, as he secured the fastest lap in his group, after winning four out of the five heats, Rashid secured P1 in Prefinal B. He then went on to another strong result here also, keeping his lead to secure pole position for the final.

He then showed great maturity after setting the fastest lap and managed his tyres to secure victory.

Rashid said: “Adria is the gift that keeps on giving and I once more have had a great deal of joy on this track. I’m happy that the training I worked on has given me a positive start to the season. Each race I keep on learning and it’s a joy to keep my focus and to drive - I will continue applying myself to work hard for success. I would like to thank my excellent team of mechanics, who combined with the high performance of the engine and chassis, kept my kart powering ahead in prime condition.