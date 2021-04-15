1 of 16
Manchester City and Real Madrid progress to the Champions League semifinals, eliminating Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, after Wednesday's second leg quarterfinal matches.
Image Credit: AFP
Pep Guardiola celebrates with Phil Foden, who scores at the 75th minute to make it two away goals for Man City. Riyad Mahrez scores the first away goal 10 minutes into the second half.
Image Credit: AP
Dortmund fail to qualify with one home goal and one away goal on aggregate (4-2), bested by City's double home and away goals.
Image Credit: Reuters
Guardiola's hopes of a quadruple this season are stronger than ever, as he eyes the English Premier League title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League.
Image Credit: AP
Dortmund's Erling Haaland, 20, is the Champions League top-scorer for the 2020-21 season so far. Despite being eliminated on Wednesday, the Norwegian striker scored 10 goals in the competition, two higher than PSG's Kylian Mbappe.
Image Credit: AP
Haaland, in the midst of transfer rumours to Man City, exchanges shirts with Oleksandr Zinchenko before speaking to Phil Foden after the final whistle.
Image Credit: AFP
Mats Hummels sits dejected on the pitch. Dortmund has only won one Champions League title, back in 1997.
Image Credit: AFP
Dortmund haven't managed another Champions League since their first and only 24 years ago. City now have a chance to win the first ever Champions League title in the club's history.
Image Credit: Reuters
Meanwhile in Anfield, Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates with Casemiro after the final whistle blows on a goalless draw and Real Madrid wins 3-1 on aggregate. Defensive midfielder Casemiro was named Man of the Match for his efforts toward a clean sheet, in the absence of skipper defender Sergio Aguero, out with injury and Covid-19.
Image Credit: Reuters
Luka Modric and Real Madrid teammates celebrate. Liverpool's Diogo Jota (left), a promising prospect for the Reds upon his return from a December 9 knee injury in February, looks dejected.
Image Credit: AP
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo celebrates on his knees after the final whistle.
Image Credit: AFP
Jurgen Klopp, whose side has struggled to qualify for the Champions League next season by reaching the top four of the English Premier League, consoles his players after the final whistle. If Liverpool fail to secure a fifth place EPL finish (they're already out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup running), Liverpool will not qualify for the Europa League, either.
Image Credit: AFP
Mo Salah, the only Liverpool player to get on the scoreboard in the Champions League 2020-21 quarterfinals via a singular goal in leg one, reacts after the final whistle.
Image Credit: Reuters
Salah previously had his Champions League dreams shattered by Real Madrid, when Sergio Ramos fractured his shoulder in 2017-18. Real Madrid won the title that season and Liverpool were runners-up.
Image Credit: AP
Liverpool striker Sadio Mane reacts during the quarterfinal match.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips looks crestfallen after the final whistle. Despite his side's loss on aggregate, fans raved about the 24-year-old centre-back's performance on social media, calling him the 'real deal'.
Image Credit: Reuters