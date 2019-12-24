Rashid Al Dhaheri has been turning heads in the global karting circuit this year. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Rashid Al Dhaheri, the precocious young Emirati karting star, got a major boost for his credentials when he was named as best ‘Mini driver of the 2019 season.’

The ranking, according to a press release, took into consideration two distinctive parameters: the ranking points based on the results obtained during the season and the vote of fans. This was a robust way for the fans to determine the one driver, who stood out above the rest of the tough competition over the course of the season.

The just-concluded season has seen the motorsport community showing more and more interest in Rashid’s achievements. Mohammed Bin Sulayem, FIA Vice-President, tweeted: “Well done Rashid, you are the best Mini driver of 2019. Congratulations, I admire young talents and I encourage you to keep performing”.

Rashid said: “I am honoured to be recognised by many motorsport fans as the best driver in my category and I would like to thank all of the fans who voted for me. This shows that my performances are catching attention and public support provides an added motivation that pushes me to always enhance my abilities and remain among the top drivers. My gratitude towards all of those who believe in me is immeasurable and I will continue to thank them by winning more titles with my team, Parolin Racing Kart.”

Over the last months, the young driver had ramped up his performance by exploiting the full potential of his Parolin Kart. After its recent WSK Super Master Series successes, for which Rashid contributed by winning the WSK Super Master Championship, the WSK Euro Series Championship and the Rok Cup Italia, Parolin Racing Kart has confirmed his place among the top international karting teams.