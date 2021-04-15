1 of 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore remarkably defended 149 runs successfully against Sunrisers Hyderabad and won their Indian Premier League contest by six runs on Wednesday.
Image Credit: PTI
2 of 10
Hyderabad were cruising to victory at 96-1 in the 14th over, but the departure of captain David Warner triggered a collapse.
Image Credit: PTI
3 of 10
Hyderabad ended up needing 16 off the last over, scored nine, and finished on 143-9 to Bangalore’s 149-8.
Image Credit: PTI
4 of 10
Bangalore’s innings was led by captain and opener Virat Kohli, 33 off 29 balls ...
Image Credit: PTI
5 of 10
... and man of the match Glenn Maxwell, 59 off 41. They scored only 44 runs together off six overs, but ensured the team started well and finished better.
Image Credit: PTI
6 of 10
In between, however, they struggled, especially against leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who took 2-18 including AB de Villiers for 1. Fast bowler Jason Holder led with 3-30, including Kohli and Maxwell, who was out off the last ball after hitting three sixes and five boundaries.
Image Credit: PTI
7 of 10
Hyderabad captain David Warner looked like winning the match on his own as he struck a six and seven boundaries.
Image Credit: PTI
8 of 10
But when he hit Kyle Jamieson to long on after 54 off 37, his side’s suspect middle order was exposed.
Image Credit: PTI
9 of 10
Nobody else, including a wasteful Manish Pandey, could get on top of the bowling except for Khan, who was run out for 17 off nine with two balls to go. Left-armer Shabhaz Ahmed took 3-7 from two overs, and medium-pacer Harshal Patel was given the last over and conceded 5 from a no ball but little else, and took two wickets.
Image Credit: PTI
10 of 10
The 149 was the lowest total successfully defended by Bangalore in 12 years.
Image Credit: PTI