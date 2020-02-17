More than 300 drivers from 47 countries seen in action

Rashid Al Daheri. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Young Emirati karting ace Rashid Al Dhaheri has added to his reputation as one of the Arab world’s rising motorsport stars with a brilliant victory in the 25th Winter Cup in Lonato, Italy.

The 11-year old, chasing his dream to become a Formula One driver, produced a superb performance to clinch the Mini Rok title in a field of 64 drivers at the famous South Garda Karting circuit. In the 12-lap final, he shrugged off a powerful challenge from top young Russian drivers Dimtiry Matveev and German Foteev to advance his superb winning record in Italy.

More than 300 drivers from 47 countries were in action at the weekend in the season-opening Winter Cup in Lonato, which has provided a ladder into Formula One for drivers including former F1 champion Jenson Button and current star Max Verstappen.

Rashid’s latest race triumph comes as a study is being carried out in the UAE to help the Mena region develop world champions in motorsport.

Commissioned by Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) President Mohammad Ben Sulayem, the study is led by Professor David Hassan, one of the world’s leading experts in sport management, and will be completed in the next six weeks.