Dubai: Dubai’s Victory Team has signed talented Swedish driver Erik Stark to be part of the set-up for the remainder of the season in an attempt to further bolster their chances of a maiden world title in the UIM F1H2O World Championship.

Stark, who was on a contract with Maverick F1 Racing this season, signed with the team from Dubai to push forward Victory Team’s strategy of ongoing progress on the international stage. The entry of the 28-year-old Stark means that Victory Team will now have the luxury of choosing between three drivers — Ahmad Al Hameli and former four-time world champion Alex Carella are the other two.

“Erik is with us for his tremendous talent and experience. We are absolutely sure Erik will help us evolve as a world-class team in the world of powerboat racing,” Huraiz Bin Huraiz, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Victory Team, told Gulf News.

“With the inclusion of Erik in the set-up, we will continue targeting best results during the remaining four rounds of the world championship,” he added.

Born in Stockholm, Stark started his racing career in the Swedish S-250 class when only 12 years old. Success in that category meant bigger things and Stark was soon at the top of his game while winning the F2 World crown on four occasions.

That experience was vital as Stark smoothly eased into the more demanding world of F1 powerboat racing on his debut in 2012. His first podium came in China in 2014, while another two podium finishes followed in 2015 till his season was interrupted by a crash and injury to his hand.

“It’s a dream come true for me as I stand as a member of the world famous Victory Team. I have always seen myself in the famous royal blue of Victory Team. And now that it is done I will do my utmost best to ensure the flag of Dubai and the UAE flies high at every stop around the world,” Stark related.

“As a team we have a huge task at hand. But I see myself fit into the structure and system at Victory Team. I promise to give it everything and ensure we are at the place we truly belong,” the Swede added.

After the third round of the 2019 UIM F1H2O World Championship, Victory Team stands fifth in the teams’ standings with nine points, while Carella and Al Hameli are very much in the race for the drivers’ crown with seventh and ninth places respectively.