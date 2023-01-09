Dubai: EmiratesPadPro are set to host the Padbol Gulf Cup in Dubai from February 10 until February 12.
Being the sole operator and license holder of Padbol in the UAE, EmiratesPadPro will be hosting the Gulf Cup for the first time in the Middle East.
Being the host country, the UAE will compete against neighbouring Gulf countries including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
The rapidly growing sport ‘Padbol’ is a fusion sport that was officially launched in 2010 in Argentina. A fusion of football, tennis, volleyball and squash, Padbol has rapidly gained growth and recognition around the globe and is now taking over the Middle East by storm.
Sports complex
The tournament will be hosted at EmiratesPadPro’s 10,000 sqft. sports complex in Al Quoz, which has seven Padbol courts. Each country will compete with 10 players, divided into 5 teams. In addition to hosting the Gulf Cup, EmiratesPadPro has signed 6 Emirati players who will be making up 3 of the 5 UAE teams. These Emirati players will be trained by coach Gonzalo Martin Maidana, a renowned player of the Argentina National Padbol team, ranked as all-time 4th best Padbol player, who recently joined as Head Coach at EmiratesPadPro.
Coach Gonzalo successfully completed all requirements, by the International Padbol Federation and Associates, including extensive teaching, playing and rules of knowledge and is officially certified as an expert Padbol coach. Gonzalo has been a member of the Argentinian Padbol team since 2013 and has won several championships and was awarded several awards including “Most Valuable Player” at the World Cup in 2016 and Copa America in 2017. With the highest number of played matches, coach Gonzalo will be teaching his skills and training the UAE teams, exclusively at EmiratesPadPro.