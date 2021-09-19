Marius Kipserem is a previous winner of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and title sponsor ADNOC have announced the race routes, prize purse and official T-shirt design for the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon, set to take place on Friday November 26.

The announcement took place during a conference held at the Adnoc Business Center on Sunday, and was attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Andrea Trabuio, Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Director and Kinan Abou Hamdan, Marketing Director of Nike Middle East and Gulf Marketing Group.

There are several race categories, including the individual 42.2km marathon distance, a marathon relay for teams of two, 10km, 5km and 2.5km, as well as a wheelchair race category. As title sponsor, the marathon reinforces Adnoc’s commitment to elevating the health and well-being of the community as the company continues to support the UAE’s efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.

The total prize fund for the Marathon is worth $303,000 (Dh1.11 million) and will be shared across the various categories, with both elite male and female marathon winners taking home $50,000 each. A bonus of $30,000 is also being awarded, should they break the current course records of 2:04.40 and 2:21.01 for the male and female races respectively. Cash prizes of $8,500 and $11,000 will be awarded to winners of the wheelchair and 10km categories respectively.

Al Awani said: “The third edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon is witnessing a great turnout of more than 4,000 participants, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. It’s an indication of the keenness and interaction of the Abu Dhabi community to participate in the event and express the extent of the growth and increase of runners in Abu Dhabi in particular, and the UAE in general.

“And with the launch of the upcoming event, Abu Dhabi once again proves its pioneering role in the sports industry, by hosting a large number of sporting events and earning praise for its organisational capabilities and infrastructure.

“We are delighted with the partnership with Adnoc which already embodies its corporate identity and its strategy through its sponsorship and support for the marathon and all global and community sporting events.

“We are also thankful for the presence of the sports brand Nike among the list of sponsors of the Marathon, as well as for the support of the Department of Community Development, General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Tadweer and Al Ain Water.

“Last but not the least, the authorities that worked to uphold all precautionary measures in order to ensure the safety of all participants.”

The Abu Dhabi Marathon will start in front of the iconic Adnoc headquarters, offering direct views of the Founder’s Memorial, while runners participating in the 2.5km, 5km and 10km races will begin in 18th Street.

Following the start gun, runners will head out along the Corniche and loop around Qasr Al Hosn, one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest and most beautiful historical stone buildings. Participants will then pass the Emirates Heritage Village, home to one of the tallest flagpoles in the world, before making their way behind Marina Mall and up and down King Abdulla Street before returning to the Corniche for a final loop of Qasr Al Hosn. Marathon runners will cross the finish line in the event village, located in the South Plaza of the Adnoc HQ Campus, while all other participants will finish in 18th Street, opposite the Adnoc Welcome Centre.