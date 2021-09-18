Look! English Premier League fans head out to football grounds to cheer on their teams
Liverpool, Arsenal, Wolves, Watford, Man City, Everton and Aston Villa all play today
Wolves v Brentford: Wolverhampton Wanderers fans outside the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain before the match against newly promoted Brentford.
Wolves v Brentford: Fans make their way down on Molineux Alley to the stadium ahead of the match.
Wolves v Brentford: Wolves have made a slow start to the new season following the loss of coach Nuno Espirito Santo to Tottenham. Meanwhile, Brentford have made a great start to life in the big league.
Norwich City v Watford: - Norwich and Watford fans head towards Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain ahead of kick-off. Norwich have lost all four games they have played so far this season and are rock bottom of the table.
Norwich City v Watford: It's been a poor start for the Canaries, but this fan probably remembers far better days for the club...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Fans walk outside Anfield stadium, Liverpool, Britain ahead of the match between Liverpool and Palace. The Reds have a great record against the Londoners and the fans will be expecting goals galore today.
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Liverpool have made a strong start to the season and have 10 points and find themselves joint top of the table alongside Everton, Man Utd and Chelsea.
Burnley v Arsenal: Merchandising for sale is seen before the match at Turf Moor between Burnley and Arsenal.
Burnley v Arsenal: Arsenal had made a poor start to the season but beat Norwich in their last game while Burnley were beaten by Everton. Both teams needs a win to get their season going.
