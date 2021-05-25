Marius Kipserem won the inaugural Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Registration is now open for the third edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, which will take place on November 26.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Adnoc have announced that the event will take place with robust safety precautions in place to safeguard the health and well-being of participants and spectators following the postponement of the 2020 race due to COVID-19.

Taking place ahead of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon will celebrate the nation’s journey and achievements while cementing Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a world-class sporting destination. As title sponsor, the Marathon reinforces Adnoc’s commitment to elevating the health and well-being of the community as the company continues to support the UAE’s efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “After the success of the second edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon in 2019, which attracted over 16,500 runners from the UAE and overseas, we look forward to welcoming back all runners this November to compete in the various distances on offer. The public’s health and safety remains our number one priority, and we are confident that the third edition will be another great day out.

“Abu Dhabi is in the process of improving the recovery phase of COVID-19 to become one of the safest destinations in the world, in terms of precautionary measures in dealing with the prevailing pandemic situation, which has largely contributed for the UAE to host a number of world sporting events in recent times.”