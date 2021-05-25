The Els Club Dubai will supply all members and guests with reusable bottles to eradicate single-use plastic Image Credit: Supplied

Following Earth Day 2021, drinking water filtration systems provided by No More Bottles have been installed at the Els Club Dubai, which included the main Golf Clubhouse, Country Club, Golf Academy and the back of house areas. As a result of these new dispensers, the 10 on-course water stations will also be replenished from the filtration systems.

The Els Club, which is part of the Dubai Sports City Group, has decided to support this initiative by removing all single use plastic water bottles from the golf course. Alternatively, to encourage the removal of plastic, the club has provided high-quality, double walled stainless-steel reusable bottles for all its members and staff.

“In the last 12 month, The Els Club has issued over 90,000 500ml single use plastic bottles of water to golfing guests which would end up going to landfill taking hundreds of years to decompose,” Thomas Rourke, General Manager at The Els Club, said. “We all have a responsibility to protect the environment and take small steps to reduce the huge amount of waste generated by each individual. We encourage our golfing guests to bring along their own reusable bottle or opt for our eco-friendly reusable double walled stainless-steel bottle as we continue to provide complimentary high quality filtered drinking water.”

Managed by the world’s largest golf management company, Troon Golf, the team have always focused on initiatives that may support the environment and sustainability. This move follows suit with many other Troon International properties of the region.

Andrea Faldella, Operations Manager at The Els Club, added” “As plastic waste and pollution increases, we should all be making a conscious effort to do our part. At The Els Club and at Troon Golf, sustainability is a key pillar of our values and our partnership with No More Bottles marks an important milestone to remove more than 90,000 single use plastic bottles from the golf course.”