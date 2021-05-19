Mary Kom, six-time world champion, will be a star draw at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. Image Credit: Organisers

Kolkata: Indian boxers will not be deprived of valuable exposure in the Olympics year as a full-strength team has been cleared to participate in the upcoming 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held in Dubai from May 24 to June 1.

‘‘We are thankful to the UAE government, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Mr Pavan Kapoor and ASBC President Anas Alotaiba who has helped us in every possible way to secure the team’s travel to Dubai. This is a much-needed competition which is crucial for the final phase of training and preparation for the Olympics,” said Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) as the federation named the squad late on Tuesday.

The Asian Championships was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi. However, due to international travel restrictions, the tournament had been be shifted to Dubai where the week-long event will be held at the Grand Ballroom of Le Meridien Hotel. The Indian contingent, headed by men’s defending champion Amit Panghal and six-time world champion Mary Kom are expected to reach Dubai on May 22 and the contingent will be issued visas on their arrival. All the top players and Olympic-bound boxers are participating in the tournament.

All boxers, alongside coaches and support staff, are already in respective bio-secure bubbles in India. “I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the participating boxers along with the member nations, all the very best,” the BFI boss added in a statement.

Apart from Asian Games gold medallist Panghal (52kg), the the Olympics-bound members in the men’s squad are Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg). The other boxers included in the squad are the 2013 Asian Championships gold medallist Shiva Thapa (64kg), Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

Indian squad