Bert van Marwijk’s UAE warmed up in perfect style for their vital 2022 World Cup qualifiers by thrashing Jordan 5-1 at home on Monday evening.
The UAE are getting ready to resume their Group G challenge when they take on Malaysia on June 3 and cruised to victory over Jordan at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, with Al Jazira’s Ali Mabkhout showing why he is one of the most potent strikers in the region as he bagged a treble.
Mabkhout picked up the Arabian Gulf League Golden Shoe while helping Al Jazira to the title, and now he is ready to carry that form into a crucial period for the national side. He scored twice in the first half, with Khalil Ibrahim making it 3-0 at the break.
It was a hat-trick for Mabkhout in the second half before Caio Canedo completed the rout. Odai Al Saify struck for Jordan’s consolation.
The UAE’s are fourth in fourth Group G, five points behind Vietnam with a game in hand. The UAE also have home advantage in their remaining matches as they look to reel in Vietnam and book top spot to move into the third round of qualification
The UAE have a busy run-in with Malaysia up first, Thailand on June 7, Indonesia on June 11 and Vietnam on June 15.