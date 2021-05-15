The UAE Football Association announced that a maximum 30 per cent capacity crowd will be allowed to watch on as Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will defend their UAE President’s Cup title against Dubai arch-rivals Al Nasr live from the stands with strict adherence to healthy and safety protocols mandated by the UAE government.
The UAEFA took the decision after discussions with the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority.
The match will only be attended by those that have received the COVID-19 vaccine, although it will be mandatory to produce a negative PCR test result. Furthermore, spectators will have to show the status of gold star or E on the Alhosn UAE app. The PCR test must have been carried out within 48 hours before kick-off.
The UAEFA are using the initiative to see if supporters could return to stadiums for the next stage of the joint World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers that will be hosted by the UAE in June.