UAE’s leading amateur turns pro for opening event in Portugal alongside Chris Wood
Dubai: Ahmad Skaik will mark his transition to the professional ranks at the PGA Aroeira Challenge this week (November 25-27) as the Mena Golf Tour kicks off its 2025-26 season with the first of 12 events offering $100,000 prize funds and Official World Golf Ranking points.
The UAE’s most decorated amateur player has chosen the Tour’s relaunch as the moment to begin his professional career, bringing a decade of international experience and a gold medal from the 2025 GCC Golf Championship to a field packed with established talent and emerging stars competing in the 54-hole opener.
Fresh from a 13th-place finish amongst a world-class field at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club recently, where he spent much of the tournament inside the top ten, Skaik brings impressive recent form into his debut as he joins a Tour that has produced Major champions and multiple DP World Tour winners over its 14-year history.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I always wanted to turn pro, but I just waited for the Asian Pacific,” said Skaik. “Obviously, that performance gave me the answer that I’m ready to turn pro. I’ve had a pretty good season. I’ve had some good finishes and a good win. My game, I feel like it’s coming together. It’s good to turn pro and have this as my first event.”
The timing proves ideal for the Dubai-based player, with the Mena Golf Tour’s return providing competitive opportunities close to home as he builds his professional career. With events scheduled across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, the Tour offers both accessibility and progression pathways that align with his ambitions.
“More tournaments for us to play, to compete, especially around our area. I’m very excited for that,” Skaik explained. “I’m also playing the Asian Tour Qualifying School final stage, so that will be a very big goal for me. I want to finish top 35 so I can get my Tour card. Hopefully, maybe a win or two before going there.”
Skaik faces an immediate test against Chris Wood, who dominated last week’s Q School at Troia with a commanding six-stroke victory. The former Ryder Cup star and three-time DP World Tour winner carded rounds of 66-72-72 to finish six-under-par, controlling the tournament from start to finish as he continues his journey back to competitive golf’s upper echelons.
Wood’s wire-to-wire performance at Troia demonstrated both his class and the mental resilience he has been cultivating, and the Englishman will be among the favourites at PGA Aroeira as the season gets underway. His decision to compete on the Mena Golf Tour provides a compelling narrative for the opening event, with one of Europe’s established stars competing alongside the next generation.
Scotland’s Sebastian Sandin, England’s Will Marshall and France’s Nicolas Calvet all finished tied-second at Q School and earned their Category 3 Tour cards for the full season. The trio impressed in testing conditions at Troia and will be eager to carry that momentum into the regular season as the race for Order of Merit supremacy begins.
Among the experienced heads in the field is France’s Sébastien Gros, who brings pedigree from his time on the HotelPlanner Tour where he claimed two victories in 2015 and finished second in the season Rankings. Gros competed at the highest level during that period and his presence adds depth to an intriguing opening event.
PGA Aroeira Golf Club offers a different examination to last week’s Q School venue, with recent rainfall softening the fairways and adding length to what is already a demanding layout requiring accuracy from the tee.
“It’s a pretty tight course. The fairways are very soft because of the rain, so it’s playing a bit long,” said Skaik after his practice round. “It’s a carry off the tee. It’s tight, so you’ve got to be very straight. I’m excited to challenge myself.”
For Skaik, who has long been the standard-bearer for Emirati golf, the transition to professional ranks represents the natural progression of a career built on consistent excellence at amateur level. His record includes multiple World Amateur Team Championship appearances, representation at the Nomura Cup, and invitations to DP World Tour events, establishing him as a player capable of competing at the highest levels.
“I’ve felt it my whole life, so it’s not any added pressure,” he said when asked about representing the UAE. “I just play my game. At the end of the day, I’m just playing for myself, first of all. On the course, I just think about the next shot. Everything that comes outside is just a bonus.”
The PGA Aroeira Challenge is the first of consecutive Portuguese events, with the Rolear Algarve Classic at Amendoeira (2-4 December) following immediately. The Tour then relocates to Egypt for four events in January and February before moving to Morocco, where a mid-season Q-Sprint on 22-23 February will give additional players the opportunity to join the Tour or improve their category status.
With guaranteed prize funds, rapid 48-hour payouts, and OWGR points available throughout the season, the Mena Golf Tour offers a credible pathway for professionals at all stages of their careers. For Skaik, it represents the beginning of a new chapter. For Wood, a chance to rebuild. For dozens of others, an opportunity to take the next step towards golf’s biggest stages.
