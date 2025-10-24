Skaik in Top 10 as UAE makes history at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Sam Mullane and Rayan Ahmed joined Skaik in making the cut
Dubai, October 24: The UAE’s Ahmad Skaik heads into the weekend of the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship inside the top 10 after an even-par 72 at Emirates Golf Club on Friday.
Skaik, who opened with a four-under 68 on Thursday, endured a shaky front nine with three bogeys in his first six holes. A birdie at 8 provided brief relief before another dropped shot at 9 left him one-over at the turn.
The 28-year-old regrouped on the back nine, carding birdies at 13, 15 and 18 to finish level for the day and four-under overall, tied 10th.
“It felt amazing to be honest (getting back to even par for the day),” Skaik said. “Yesterday I shot 4 under and felt deflated, today I’m level and feel like I shot 6 under. I struggled off the tee and with my irons, but I had to dig deep. I’m happy with how I finished.”
It was also a landmark day for UAE golf. Sam Mullane and Rayan Ahmed joined Skaik in making the cut — the first time multiple UAE players have advanced to the weekend in the tournament’s 16-year history.
Before Friday, only three UAE players had ever made the cut since the event began in 2009. By the close of play, that number had doubled, with Skaik, Mullane and Ahmed all progressing.
Mullane sits tied 19th after two rounds, while Ahmed is tied 42nd.
“It just shows how we’re growing,” Skaik said. “Three players in total before, and now three in one year. The game is evolving, and I hope it keeps growing locally.”
At the top of the leaderboard, Japan’s Rintaro Nakano, Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le, and Australia’s Harry Takis share the lead at 11-under. Nakano closed with a birdie at 18 to reach the mark, while Le and Takis surged with late runs.
A total of 62 players made the cut at six-over 150. Play resumes Saturday on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.
