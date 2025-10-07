UAE golfers prepare for historic outing at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Established in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A, and the Masters Tournament, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship aims to develop amateur golf across the region. The winner of the 2025 Championship will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 154th Open. The runner(s)-up will earn entry into The Open Qualifying Series, while the top three finishers will also receive exemptions into The 131st Amateur Championship.

Selvaraj added: “This has been a long-term goal of mine — to play in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. To have the chance to do so in the UAE, on a course as iconic as the Majlis, makes it even more special.”

Championship debutants Sam Mullane and Jonathan Selvaraj will look to make an impact in their first appearances. Mullane heads into the event in fine form, having secured titles at the Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai Amateur Open and the 2025 Cedars Golf Championship. Selvaraj has also enjoyed a strong year, picking up wins at World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events in Morocco and the UAE.

For Ahmad Skaik, the Championship holds particular significance. The 28-year-old will make his sixth and final appearance at the AAC before turning professional. Skaik is no stranger to elite competition, having previously teed it up at the Dubai Desert Classic and Abu Dhabi Championship, and more recently competing on invitations at several HotelPlanner Tour events. Earlier this year, he made history as the first Emirati to make the cut in a European Tour group-sanctioned event.

In the lead-up to the tournament, four members of the UAE team gathered at Emirates Golf Club to speak with local media, setting the stage for what could be a historic week at the Middle East’s first grass golf course. The five-player squad surpasses the UAE’s previous record of four participants in the AAC, reflecting the nation’s growing presence in the global amateur golf scene.

Ahmad Skaik, Rayan Ahmad, Abdulla Kalbat, Jonathan Selvaraj, and Sam Mullane will represent the UAE in what promises to be a landmark moment for golf in the country. This marks only the second time the prestigious Championship will be hosted in the Emirates, following its 2021 edition at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.