Skaik chasing Masters and The Open spots at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

The UAE sextet will go up against some of the region's finest amateur players
Dubai: This weekend will be a very crucial one for UAE's Ahmad Skaik. As the Emirati star prepares to compete in his sixth outing at the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship from October 23-26 at the Emirates Golf Club, he will have an eye on an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and exemption into The 154th Open.
The champion of the tournament will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 154th Open; the runner(s)-up will receive an exemption into The Open Qualifying Series; while the top-three finishers will receive an exemption into The 131st Amateur Championship.
It's those two invitations to two of the game's biggest competitions that Skaik is looking to secure this week, capping off what has been a stellar season. The Emirati's 18-under-par total of 270 set a new record for the lowest score in GCC Golf Championship history earlier this year and marked the largest winning margin in the tournament's individual category.
His dominant display helped secure the UAE's first-ever team gold medal, with Skaik finishing an incredible 15 shots ahead of the silver medalist.
He followed that up by becoming the first Emirati in history to make the cut in a European Tour group-sanctioned event at the 2025 UAE Challenge.
Buoyed by those two achievements, the 28-year-old is feeling as confident as ever heading into the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
"When I played this Championship before, my thinking was always to just try and make the cut," said Skaik, who will be joined by five other players representing the UAE this week at Emirates Golf Club.
"However, this time, I just want to win. I know this course well and I think I've proved I can play good golf at a high level. I've prepped well, know the course, which I think gives me an advantage, so hopefully I can use that."
"In the GCC Championship I didn't expect to shoot that score, especially with the conditions we were playing in, and I won by 15 shots – it just shows that anything can happen on any given week. Why not click this week and do the same?"
Skaik is joined in the field by his brother Mohammad, along with Rayan, Ahmed, Rashed Al Emadi, Sam Mullane and Jonathan Selvaraj – many of whom echoed Ahmad Skaik's sentiments in the pre-tournament press conference, believing they could hold the edge over their opponents having played the Majlis Course previously.
"Obviously playing two Major Championships is a dream," said Ahmed.
"Getting that opportunity here in our own country gives us a big advantage and hopefully we can use that to make our country proud."
The UAE sextet will go up against some of the region's finest amateur players, with Thailand's Fifa Laopakdee the highest-ranked player in the field at 53rd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Fellow Thai Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat (No. 102), Australia's Harry Takis (No. 90), Hong Kong, China's Jeffrey Shen (No. 113), and China's Ziqin Zhou (No. 132), who finished runner-up last year in Japan, are among the other notable contenders.
Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith. Over the Championship’s 15-year history, the Championship has served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama, 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan, Smith, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee of Australia, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan. Collectively, alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur have gone on to win 33 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 140 events across major professional tours.
