It’s going to be a special edition, Abu Dhabi Golf Championship official says

Miguel was nearby. “I’m literally 100 yards away, parked with my buggy. And I see Tiger looking for his ball around this bush. He calls over Martin Kaymer. They’ve seen me — if they need anything, they can call me. Next thing, I see Tiger picking up the ball from a distance and dropping it. So, I say nothing. We want the players to get on with the rules. If they need us, they can call us.”