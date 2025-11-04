Penge aims to edge closer to McIlroy at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

27-year-old Englishman has had a remarkable run in the last 12 months
Abu Dhabi: Just a year ago, Marco Penge was perilously close to losing his place on the DP World Tour, finishing his rookie season in 110th on the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings—just five spots away from losing his playing privileges. Since then, the 27-year-old Englishman has ridden a remarkable wave of highs and lows that have transformed his career.
Penge’s breakthrough began in dramatic fashion. At the 2024 Genesis Championship—the final event of the regular season—he birdied the 18th hole during the second round to make the cut and secure his Tour card. That clutch moment has since paved the way for an extraordinary campaign, capped by three victories and a place among Europe’s elite.
Now, the season’s breakout star arrives at Yas Links for the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, ready to challenge Rory McIlroy for the coveted Race to Dubai crown. Penge sits second in the standings behind the reigning Masters Champion, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown as the DP World Tour Play-Offs get under way.
“I think I have always believed in my ability, and I know what my potential is,” said Penge, who is making his debut at the penultimate Rolex Series event of the season.
“I think my career's been pretty good, in a way. I had a couple years on the Euro Pro, and then got my Challenge (HotelPlanner) Tour card and kind of Covid hit. So had a year, waited there. Then I had a year out being injured.
“I feel like a lot of my progression has been really good. Just doesn't look as good as it may seem. Seems like I've kind of come out of nowhere. But every tour that I've played, I've kind of got off the second year.”
He later added: “I still am in disbelief in a way that I am in the position that I am. Not from the point that I don't think I'm good enough, just from the point of how fast it's happened.”
Penge’s trio of triumphs this season came at the Hainan Classic in April, the Danish Golf Championship in August, and most recently the Open de España presented by Madrid, where he edged compatriot Dan Brown in a playoff. That win not only secured his third title of the year but also earned him a spot in both the 2026 Masters Tournament and The 154th Open Championship.
Now, dual membership on the PGA Tour beckons as Penge looks to complete his dream season by toppling McIlroy and capturing his first Race to Dubai title. With just 441.32 points separating the two, and 9,000 points available in Abu Dhabi followed by 12,000 more at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, the title race remains wide open.
“I know on Thursday morning when I step on the tee I'm going to have some adrenaline because I'm playing with one of the best players in the world for the first time,” said Penge, who will be playing with McIlroy for the first time in his career.
“I don't think I'm going to be too nervous. It's purely the adrenaline, similar to how I felt in the play-off at the Spanish Open. I've got a lot of things in place to prepare for that. Fully aware of it already in my head that that's how I'm going to feel. But I clarified with my psychologist that I tend to play my best golf when I feel like that.
“It's nothing to be scared of. I just want to enjoy the moment and enjoy the experience, being in this position and playing with the top players of the world.”
General admission tickets are free for the first two days of the tournament. For the weekend rounds, tickets start from Dh100.
Fans can upgrade their experience offering exclusive access and an Dh100 food and beverage voucher. Promotional rate tickets start from Dh230.
For the ultimate experience, the Championship Chalet on the 18th green offers five-star hospitality with premium views of the action. Guests can enjoy a shaded balcony, air-conditioned comfort, and gourmet dining from Dh1,680.
