Dubai: The Ras Al Khaimah 2021 Half Marathon has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have announced. The 15th edition of the event — which attracts top athletes from around the globe — will now take place in 2022.
“After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to postpone the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, which was set to take place on February 19, 2021 on Al Marjan Island, to 2022,” a statement read on Wednesday.
“This is a necessary measure to protect the well-being of our participants, spectators and staff in light of the ever-evolving situation. All registered participants will receive a refund, as per the cancellation policy and, as gesture of gratitude and a thank you for ongoing support, all UAE registered runners will receive their race pack and race medal. The safety of all visitors to Ras Al Khaimah remains our utmost priority and we are very grateful for the understanding and support of the event participants at this time. We hope any participants who planned to stay in Ras Al Khaimah will continue to enjoy the diverse beach, adventure and culture offer in the Emirate.”
World record holder and reigning champion Ababel Yeshaneh was set to compete alongside and Kibiwott Kandie and 2020 London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei.