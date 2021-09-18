LOOK - IPL 2021 in UAE: Teams' final touches as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore push for glory
Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, RCB, KKR and the rest working hard in UAE
The teams are going through their final preparations for the resumption of the Indian Premier League - which will conclude in the UAE in 2021 after a COVID-19 scare halted the action in India in May.
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
For coaches and Chennai Super Kings batsmen it is all about the fine lines
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Chennai are doing everything to claim their fourth title
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a strong position as they look to get over the line
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
RCB are looking for their first ever title in the IPL
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Punjab are working hard knowing they need to make up ground
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Table-topping Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has been giving his input
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Sunrisers Hyderabad have work to do but still have a chance
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Kolkata Knight Riders were handed a boost as Andre Russell returned to training
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
Rajasthan Royals are feeling the heat in the UAE but keep hydrated
Image Credit: IPL Twitter
The IPL standings before the UAE leg in 2021
Image Credit: IPL Twitter