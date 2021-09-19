1 of 14
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marcal clashes with Brentford's Pontus Jansson at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Brentford claimed their first win on the road with a comfortable 2-0 victory.
Image Credit: AP
Norwich City v Watford: Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring against Watford with his teammates but the Canaries would end up losing 3-1 to become only the fourth side to ever lose their opening five Premier League games.
Image Credit: Reuters
Norwich City v Watford: City's Christos Tzolis in action with Watford's Peter Etebo. Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals to leave Norwich bottom on no points.
Image Credit: Reuters
Norwich City v Watford: Watford manager Xisco Munoz celebrates with Etebo after the match. Watford move up to 11th with their second victory of the season.
Image Credit: Reuters
Burnley v Arsenal: Referee Anthony Taylor breaks up Burnley's Ashley Westwood and Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga as they clash at Turf Moor.
Image Credit: Reuters
Burnley v Arsenal: Burnley's Ashley Westwood in action with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney. Martin Odegaard's first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season.
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City v Southampton: City coach Pep Guardiola reacts after his team is denied a goal following a VAR review.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City v Southampton: City's midfielder Jack Grealish (centre) greets Southampton's midfielder Nathan Redmond (left) following the match. A strangely shot-shy City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up settling for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke in action with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate at Anfield. Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club in their 3-0 win.
Image Credit: Reuters
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson catches the ball as Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard tries to score. Palace had started brightly - hitting the post twice in as many minutes as Liverpool failed to clear their lines in the box - but the hosts' persistence eventually paid off.
Image Credit: AP
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira hug each other at the end of the match.
Image Credit: AP
Aston Villa v Everton: Aston Villa's defender Matty Cash runs with the ball before scoring a goal against Everton at Villa Park in Birmingham.
Image Credit: AFP
Aston Villa v Everton: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey and Tyrone Mings celebrate after Everton's Lucas Digne scores an own goal. As one of only five Premier League teams still unbeaten before Saturday's game, the Toffees fell apart in the second half as the hosts deservedly took all three points.
Image Credit: Reuters
Aston Villa v Everton: Everton's Demarai Gray looks dejected after the match. He was the only bright spark for Everton on what turned out to be miserable afternoon.
Image Credit: Reuters