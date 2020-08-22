Samaira with mum Ritika and dad Rohit Sharma
Samaira with mum Ritika and dad Rohit Sharma Image Credit: MI Twitter
Also in this package
The IPL tournament begins in the UAE on September 19
The IPL tournament begins in the UAE on September 19 Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Dubai: Mumbai Indians’ No. 1 superfan Samaira has safely checked into her hotel in Dubai for the Indian Premier League competition — and she let mum and dad come along too.

The daughter of India and Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma was the talk of the team as pictures of her helping her dad pack his bags and then preparing to travel to Dubai went viral on social media on Friday.

One-year-old Samaira was born in December 2018 to Rohit and his wife Ritika, who also travelled to the UAE with her small family.

And now Samaira is settled in at the Marriott Bonvoy in the city and is ready to cheer on her dad when the IPL begins on September 19.

Samaira helps dad Rohit Sharma pack for Mumbai Indians bag for the IPL in the UAE
Samaira helps dad Rohit Sharma pack for Mumbai Indians bag for the IPL in the UAE Image Credit: Twitter

Mumbai are the defending IPL champions and will now undergo a six-day isolation period in Dubai with testing on days 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the IPL 2020’s bio-secure bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.