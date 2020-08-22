Dubai: Mumbai Indians’ No. 1 superfan Samaira has safely checked into her hotel in Dubai for the Indian Premier League competition — and she let mum and dad come along too.
The daughter of India and Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma was the talk of the team as pictures of her helping her dad pack his bags and then preparing to travel to Dubai went viral on social media on Friday.
- MS Dhoni retirement: Bollywood stars hail cricket icon
- A career in pictures: MS Dhoni is not only India’s but cricket world’s GOAT
- Photos: Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39, remains the Pied Piper of Indian cricket
- From Amit Shah to Sania Mirza, tributes pour in for MS. Dhoni as he ends his international innings in cricket
One-year-old Samaira was born in December 2018 to Rohit and his wife Ritika, who also travelled to the UAE with her small family.
And now Samaira is settled in at the Marriott Bonvoy in the city and is ready to cheer on her dad when the IPL begins on September 19.
Mumbai are the defending IPL champions and will now undergo a six-day isolation period in Dubai with testing on days 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the IPL 2020’s bio-secure bubble and start training. Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.
- IPL in UAE: MS Dhoni and co arrive in Dubai with Chennai Super Kings
- IPL in UAE: We will try to bring joy to our fans, says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik
- IPL in UAE: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma gets a little help on way to Abu Dhabi
- IPL in UAE: We have got the back-up for Steve Smith & co, says Rajasthan Royals boss