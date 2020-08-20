Love wins the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, on day two of the Ebor Meeting Image Credit: Longines Twitter

Dubai: Love, Ireland’s precocious filly, laid down an ominous marker for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Paris in six week’s time when posting an effortless victory in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, on day two of the Ebor Meeting on Thursday.

In winning her third consecutive Group 1 contest this season, all in tandem with Ryan Moore, the daughter of Galileo demonstrated why she is probably the best three-year-old in training in Europe.

Ryan Moore chose to stalk Manuela De Vega for most of the race before pushing Love to lead about a furlong out and she effortlessly pulled clear of her rivals, to win from Alpinista and One Voice.

Moore told ITV Racing: “She’s very special. She’s been exceptional this year and has absolutely thrived. She’s just got stronger and stronger and has done it very easily today.

“This was very straightforward, an easier task for a while, She was very professional, it was business as usual for her.”

When asked about Love contending in the Arc, the rider added: “It should be possible. We’ve always believed she’s a better filly on better ground.”

Should she head to the French showpiece, for which she was promoted to 15/8 favourite ahead of Enable (11/4), she is sure to take all the beating despite the presence of high-class rivals led by Godolphin’s Ghaiyyath (5/1), winner of the Juddmonte International on Wednesday, Mishriff (78/5) and Stradivarius (12/1).

Hamdan success continues

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has seen his colours carried to victory at all the major race meetings in the UK this season and Monththam continued the trend when winning the Clipper Logistics Handicap over a mile.

Winning jockey described the four-year-old gelding as a ‘brave’ horse.

Meanwhile, James Doyle teamed up with 15/2 chance Miss Amulet held off the late charge of favourite Sacred in the opening Group 2 Lowther Stakes to secure a valuable Group 2 prize for Irish trainer Ken Condon.

Ulm Kulthum, trained by Richard Fahey, finished third.

Doyle said: “We were feeling hopeful going in. She was stepping up in class and in trip so we were just hopeful rather than being especially confident.

“I know my agent was pretty pleased when we picked up the ride. Today it has really helped having experience on her side, especially late on. I guess the rain has just deadened the track a bit so it wasn’t such a speed test.

“The speed was away from me a bit and the leaders started to stop so I was keen to make the move to the front as smooth as possible. When a filly is stepping up in trip you can’t keep saving energy at a stiff track like this.

“Every length you can steal helps in races like this.”