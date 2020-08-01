Enbihaar headed to British Champions Day after romp on final day at Glorious Goodwood

Enbihaar romps to win at Goodwood Image Credit: Qipco Twitter

Dubai: What an incredible year it has been for Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and his crack Shadwell racing team ever since racing resumed in the UK on June 1 after a two-and-a-half-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Hamdan was crowned Champion Owner at Royal Ascot for the first time last month, and the winning run has continued unabated at this week’s Glorious Goodwood festival where he saw his colours carried to victory by Enbihaar in the feature race of the final day, the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes.

Less than 24-hours after the brilliant Battaash blitzed home in record time in the King George (G2), it was the turn of the John Gosden-trained Enbihaar to keep the ball rolling in hands of Jim Crowley, Sheikh Hamdan’s retained rider and a former British Champion.

The five-year-old daughter of Australian stallion Redoute’s Choice won the Lillie Langtry easily last year, and she reprised the feat in similar fashion pulling clear of Cabalette, ridden by David Eagan for trainer Roger Varian for a three-and-a-half-length victory.

Irish raider Snow, a full sister of Group 1 winner Kew Gardens, led for most of the trip before being swallowed up by the first two to finish a faraway third.

“There were only three runners and she needs a gallop but got one,” said Crowley, who was notching a fourth winner of the week.

“She likes fast ground and stays well so the Irish St Leger is an option for her.”

Enbihaar at a glance Enbihaar (Redoute’s Choice/Chanterelle By Trempolino)

Sex: Mare

Age: Five years old

Cost: 500,000 pounds

Owner: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Career record: 11 races, 6 wins, 5 places

Major wins: Lancashire Oaks, Lillie Langtry Stakes (x2), DFS Park Hill Stakes

Angus Gold, racing manager to Sheikh Hamdan, said he was delighted that Sheikh Hamdan took the decision to keep Enbihaar in training.

“Nice see her show that amazing stride that she got on her,” he said. “Once she gets into that she’s a potent weapon. Jim said she’ll stay two miles any day so that opens up the options a bit.”

Gold said that Enbihaar could head to the Long Distance Cup over two miles on British Champion Day at Ascot on October 17.

“We’ll have a word with John (Gosden) and Sheikh Hamdan will probably decide, but it looks a possibility.”

Meanwhile, celebrated Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Surour uncovered a potential star in Ghaly, who overcame late challengers to score by three-quarters of a length and complete a quick double for William Buick.

Bin Surour said: “He handles any ground. He ran over a mile and a quarter last time at York, but we thought the mile would be better for him today.

“This horse is tough. He works sometimes twice a week as he leads the horses on the gallops. That win will do him good.

“He would be a nice horse for the Dubai Carnival. I think a mile in Dubai will be even better for him. I can see him running well out there. The mile is definitely better for him as he does show speed in the mornings.”

Danilova launched Buick’s three-time when improving on her to land the EBF Stallions Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Alex Merriam, assistant to winning trainer Charlie Appleby, said: “She has improved for that first run and William was pleased with her.