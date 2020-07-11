Sheikh Hamdan continued to reel in the winners as Godolphin bagged a hat-trick

Mohatheer Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Leading racehorse owner Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, continued to reel in the winners as he saw his colours carried to victory at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday as Dubai-owned horses swept to four wins on the third and final day of Newmarket Racecourse’s July meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan, who on Friday won the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket with Nazeef, struck at Ascot in the Group 2 Summer Mile and Manaabit in the Fillies’ Handicap.

It was a fourth success for the four-year-old Mohaather who was recording a third Group success having won the Horris Hill Stakes as a juvenile before landing the Greenham at three.

Trainer Marcus Tregoning told Racing TV: “He’s always looked like he could be a very good horse. He’s been working extremely well at home so I was hoping he’d deliver. I was quite keen that it wasn’t too soft as he’s got electric speed.”

Mohaather booked a ticket to Glorious Goodwood where he is a likely runner in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes.

Deryby-winning handler was extending his domination of the fillies’ handicap after Manaabit gave the trainer his third straight win in the race after Ummalnar and Beshaayir.

At Newmarket, Godolphin’s Master Of The Seas stormed into Classic contention after after emulating his sire Dubawi with a three-length victory in the two-year-old contest.

The Godolphin pairing of Charlie Appleby and William Buick were completing a meet double having earlier landed the bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes with Wedding Dance.

Appleby’s teammate at Godolphin, long-serving Emirati handler Saeed Bin Surour, also put his name on the winner’s list after Stunning Beauty claimed the bet365 Novice Stakes under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

A bit of history was made in the feature race of the day, the Darley July Cup when Cieren Fallon recorded his maiden Group 1 victory on just his second ride at the top level.

The son of the legendary and now retired Kieren Fallon who was British Champion Jockey six times, Cieren partnered Oxted who was also providing trainer Roger Teal a first top level victory.