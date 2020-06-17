1 of 9
Day 2 of Royal Ascot served up some classic racing and thrilling clashes, living up to the prestige of the annual event despite the looming could cast by the coronavirus, which meant this year's meet is being held without spectators. Here is a race-by-race report:
Race 1 — Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (3YO plus) 1m — 22 ran: British champion jockey Oisin Murphy nailed his first winner at this year's Royal Ascot when pouncing late aboard Sir Busker to win the Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap over a mile, the opening race on Day 2 at British racing’s flagship event. Murphy timed it perfectly to find that little extra in a horse when it mattered most, at the finish. It was a fourth Royal Ascot victory for the talented 24-year-old Irish rider from Killarney and a first for trainer Newmarket handler William Night since 2012. Salayel (Andrea Atezeni) was beaten by three-quarters of a length, with Alternative Fact (Frankie Dettori) a length back in third.
Race 2 — Hampton Court Stakes (3YO only) 1m 2f — 8 ran: Another brilliant ride from Ryan Moore saw Russian Emperor steal victory from First, Queen Elizabeth II’s horse ridden by Frankie Dettori, to win the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes. It was a remarkable performance by the winner who only eight days ago finished second in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown, Ireland. Bookmakers moved fast to cut Russian Emperor to 10/1 for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on June 27 behind joint favourites Innisfree and Vatican City (5/1).
Race 3 — King George V Stakes (3YO only) 1m 3f — 17 ran: A fourth Royal Ascot 2020 victory for Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, as Hukum landed the King George V Stakes under a red-hot Jim Crowley. Following Tuesday’s hat-trick Crowley seemed inspired and rode a blinder aboard the Shadwell-bred son of Sea The Stars. The winner is trained by Owen Burrows who was sampling a first-ever Royal Ascot success, and a significant one for his boss, Sheikh Hamdan. Kipps, the 9/2 favourite ridden by David Probert, threw down a challenge to Hukum but could not find the necessary acceleration and had to be content with the runners-up spoils.
Race 4 — Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4YO plus) 1m 1f — 7 ran: James Doyle delivered a masterclass aboard Lord North to upstage a high-class field in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the feature race of the day. Doyle, who was notching a 14th Royal Ascot winner, wore the colours of Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammad Racing. The four-year-old son of Dubawi proved head and shoulders above his rivals streaking clear in the final stages of the 1,800 metre contest. Another huge training performance by John Gosden who is sure to aim Lord North at the Sandown’s Eclipse Stakes (G1) next. Addeybb, who landed a pair of Group 1s in Australia earlier this year, was not disgraced in second but favourite Japan did disappoint.
Race 5 — Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (3yo plus) 1m — 23 ran: Kingsley House Stables’ maestro Mark Johnston teamed up with William Buick to win the Royal Hunt Cup for Godolphin with Dark Vision. A Group 2 winner as a juvenile, the four-year-old son of Epsom Derby winning owner Khalifa Bin Dasmal’s Dream Ahead negotiated a trouble passage to close the race strongly for a comfortable and convincing win in the end. Montatham was an exciting second with Pogo and Vale Of Kent finishing third and fourth respectively. Buick was riding a 24th Royal Ascot winner while Mark Johnston was recording a 46th success.
Race 6 — Windsor Castle Stakes (2yo) 5f: Royal Ascot just would not be the same without a royal winner. And it took Godolphin's retained rider James Doyle to ensure that the Queen would get her share of the silverware with a strategic ride aboard Tactical in the Windsor Castle Stakes. It could not have been a better race for the Queen to win given that the juvenile contest was named after the royal residence in Windsor, Berkshire, which sits just next to the historic racecourse. Doyle rode another genuinely top class race, Yazaman and Muker finished a good second and third respectively.
Race 7 — Copper Horse Handicap (4yo) 1m6f —16 ran: There was still time for another winner representing Dubai owners in the form of Fujaira Prince, who comfortably won the Copper Horse Handicap over a mile and six furlongs under Andrea Atzeni. The six-year-old son of top sire Pivotal bolted clear of his 15 rivals to give Epsom Derby-winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum a first success at this year’s meeting. Another outstanding riding performance at the Berkshire course this time from the Italian, Atzeni, who is based at Roger Varian’s stables. Selino was second and Almania ran well for third with Themaxwecan coming home in fourth.
