As rumours swirl about football superstar Lionel Messi’s future and where he may be playing next following his request to leave Barcelona, Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped on the bandwagon with a cheeky offer of their own.
As Inter Milan and Manchester City look the most likely clubs to sign the diminutive Barca playmaker, KKR posted a picture on Messi on their Twitter feed in a Kolkata IPL shirt, asking: “Mr Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold?”
- Where will Lionel Messi play next after departing Barcelona?
- Football transfer gossip: Will Inter Milan deal make Messi richer than Ronaldo?
- English Premier League Transfer gossip: Lionel Messi heading to Manchester City?
- Football transfer gossip: Manchester City to celebrate with new Guardiola contract
Now, we know he’s good, but Messi switching his football boots for cricket pads may be a leap to far even for him.
Messis conveyed a message to Barcelona late on Tuesday night that he no longer wants to stay with the club.
The 33-year-old has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer,