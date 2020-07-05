Saroj Khan Image Credit: Twitter

Saroj Khan: Bollywood’s ionic choreographer

The sudden death of the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan, who was one of the most talented choreographers ever in Bollywood is shocking (“ Saroj Khan death: Bollywood industry mourns legendary choreographer”, Gulf News, June 03). This year has been extremely tragic for Indian cinema. We have lost many stalwarts, Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, music director Sajid Khan, lyricist Yogesh, film director Basu Chatterjee and now renowned choreographer Saroj Khan has left us for eternity. The loss of these stalwarts will remain in the heart of film-lovers forever. In her career spanning for four decades, dance maestro had the credit of choreographing more than 2000 songs, including 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas', 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit's film 'Tezaab' and 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from 'Jab We Met' in 2007. Saroj Khan had earned the reputation of being a legendary Bollywood choreographer who had greatly contributed to the success of many famous Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, who dominated in the 1990s. She was a three-time national award winner. She re-defined every era of the Bollywood industry with her iconic work. With Saroj Khan's death, an era has ended in Bollywood. She will be forever remembered for her grace, simplicity and her iconic choreography, leaving behind her legacy of masterpieces of choreographic songs. Her demise is a huge loss to the film industry.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bangalore, India

India: A tribute to Bollywood’s dance legacy

The demise of 71-year-old choreographer Saroj khan is a great loss for the Mumbai film industry ( “Saroj Khan death: Bollywood choreographer often courted controversy”, Gulf News, June 03). Liked by one and all from the film fraternity, and she had her own identity for many memorable movies like Mr India, Kal Nayak, Soldier, Pardes and many. I pray for her departed soul and sending courage to the grieving family members. May her soul rest in peace.

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

COVID-19: A positive mindset towards the pandemic

Spending time at home has to be one of the best things that have happened to me ( “COVID-19 impact: Why it's time to beat negativity in the UAE”, Gulf News, June 30). While I don’t always get to enjoy the time I have since I am working from home, being in a comfortable space, with the people I love has made the process much easier. I have spent so much time complaining about not having time to spend at home, that this seems like a wish come true. The positive side of this current situation is to live each moment of my day to the fullest. We all are praying hard for the situation to get back to normal at the soonest, but should maintain a positive mindset. Life is all about how we look at things.

From Ms. Sarah Ahmed

UAE

Facebook comment

Zimbabwean COVID-19 quarantine centres are unfit

It is disheartening to hear that more than 130 returnees to Zimbabwe escaped from quarantine centres and effectively put the lives of other people at risk ( “Cardboard beds from India ready for UAE quarantine distribution”, Gulf News, June 29). There is a lack of hygiene standard at these centres, as there are no testing kits. The president of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa should enforce high health standards at these centres and show strong leadership in fighting against COVID 19.

From Mr Kudzai Chikowore

Harare, Zimbabwe