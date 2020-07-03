The legendary choreographer died in the morning hours of July 3

Saroj Khan Image Credit: IANS

As India woke up to the news of Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan’s death on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest, social media has exploded with messages of condolences for the dance maestro.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who had the most successful collaboration with Saroj Khan, tweeted: “I am devastated by the loss of my friend and guru Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person.”

Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit Nene Image Credit: PTI

Their close bond was the stuff of legends and their working union is one of the sturdiest in Bollywood.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan put up a hazy picture of 'Don' and expressed his condolences succinctly with: prayers and folded hands.

Top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on Twitter and said: “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer Sarojkhanji is no more. She made dance look easy, almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace,” tweeted Kumar. Actor Suniel Shetty described the dance maestro as an ‘irreplaceable’ talent.

Director and choreographer Farah Khan took to Twitter and described her as an ‘inspiration’.

“Rest In Peace Sarojji … You were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs,” tweeted Khan.

Director Anubhav Sinha called her death a tragic loss.

“Kya masterji? What a loss … a legend, a star an era Saroj ji. This is such a ridiculous year,” said Sinha of ‘Thappad’ fame.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, right, presents a special award to Indian choreographer Saroj Khan during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, early Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Image Credit: AP

Actress Kajol put up a picture of herself with Khan and praised her being the "most talented coolest choreographer ever."

It’s been a grim year for Bollywood following a spate of celebrity deaths. Khan’s death follows Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on June 14 and the death of two acting legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Politicians have also tweeted their condolences to the family.

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dead. Image Credit: IANS

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar wrote: “Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed & entertained all with her iconic work. Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti.”