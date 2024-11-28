Marine Le Pen’s political career is at a tipping point. France’s far-right leader, who has spent years softening her party’s image and positioning herself as a contender for the presidency, now faces a trial that could determine whether she even qualifies to run in 2027.

In a Paris courtroom this week, her lawyer delivered a final defence against accusations of embezzling European Union funds — a case prosecutors have called “unprecedented” in scale and intent.

Le Pen and 25 members of her National Rally party, formerly the National Front, are accused of misusing funds earmarked for EU parliamentary aides between 2004 and 2016. Instead, prosecutors claim, the money was funnelled into personal expenses.

Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the charges are politically motivated. Her lawyers argued that her actions were “ordinary” and mirrored those of other European opposition parties. Still, prosecutors are demanding a two-year prison sentence and, most significantly, a five-year ban on holding public office — a move that could devastate her political ambitions.

For Le Pen, this is more than a legal battle. It’s a fight for survival in the political arena she has dominated for over a decade. Twice runner-up to Emmanuel Macron in the presidential elections, she has worked tirelessly to transform her party from its ultranationalist roots into a more palatable force for mainstream voters. Her efforts have paid off; polls suggest she remains one of France’s most popular politicians.

Yet, this trial threatens to unravel everything. In court, Le Pen appeared aware of the stakes, at one point admitting to the judges: “I feel we didn’t succeed in convincing you.” Outside, she has doubled down, dismissing the charges as an attempt to sideline her and her party.

A guilty verdict?

The allegations paint a damning picture. Prosecutors claim that EU funds were used to pay Le Pen’s personal bodyguard, her sister, and other party operatives who allegedly had no contractual ties to the European Parliament. They argue this misuse wasn’t incidental but systematic -- financing the lifestyles of those close to her.

For many, the implications of this trial go beyond Le Pen. A guilty verdict would upend the political landscape, potentially reshaping the race to succeed Macron. For her supporters, it would confirm suspicions of a system aligned against them. For her opponents, it would validate their concerns about her ethics.

As the court prepares its verdict, expected next spring, Le Pen remains defiant. Whether she emerges as a political martyr or a tarnished leader, one thing is certain: her trial is not just about financial mismanagement. It’s a referendum on her place in France’s future — and on the far-right’s growing influence in the country.