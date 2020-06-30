Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Parliaments in the time of COVID-19 pandemic

In a time of crisis, the role of a parliament in a democracy is more vital than ever to pass emergency laws, allocate resources and scrutinize government action (“UK Parliament to hold virtual debates amid COVID-19 lockdown”, Gulf News, April 21). It is adequately clear that Parliaments have a crucial role to play in delivering governance, which should be effective both in terms of reducing poverty and in terms of building democracy. Strong parliament is the cornerstone of a democracy. They represent the voice of the people, pass laws, allocate funds to implement laws and policies, and hold governments to account. They work to make sure that policies benefit all people, especially the most vulnerable. Parliaments also link international and national agendas, ensuring that governments implement international treaties and agreements that they sign up. In developing countries, parliaments fail to discharge their duties effectively because of a number of insurmountable obstacles such as lack of adequate funding. In parliaments, women participation should also be encouraged to stimulate healthy and constructive debates that would encourage sustainable development and growth in a country.

From Mr Handsen Chikowore

United Kingdom

COVID-19: India is vulnerable to the pandemic

The whole world today is suffering from a great crisis and a great disaster (“COVID-19: Worldwide job market shrinking like never before”, Gulf News, May 09). All economic, educational and social activities have been closed and people are forced to stay at home and many have lost their jobs. If it goes longer, it can lead to a major economic crisis in developing countries like India and according to analysts, no country has yet succeeded in producing the vaccine. So will we have to learn to live with this situation as a new normal? It is difficult to say when the world will return to its normalcy. There is no doubt that disasters have changed the course of history and forced people to rethink. We see a huge trend in online businesses, consequently the small and traditional businesses will be affected a lot. It's about time politicians and bureaucrats of India stop the blame game and everyone who matters came together to fight this pandemic

From Mr Yusha Humad

New Delhi, India

Coronavirus: Keeping our hopes high

Social distancing is considered an effective means to stay safe against the coronavirus pandemic and staying at home is possibly the best way to achieve it (“ Coronavirus: Recoveries overtaking new cases; is UAE flattening the curve?”, Gulf News, June17). We must remember that hard times are a part of life, so are their consequences. However, we need to utilise this time. We should continue to keep ourselves busy and carry out normal activities that are possible while at home. It is the best time for reframing our mindset and transforming our thoughts. Learn to be patient, tolerant, accept the change and live life. We must look for something positive in each situation, even if sometimes, we have to look a little harder.

From Mr Ashfaq Ahmed

UAE

