India and China must immediately take steps to bring the tensions down

Proper diplomatic talks between India and China are highly necessary to de-escalate the situation (“Redrawing ‘Rules of Engagement’ marks major shift in India-China ties”, Gulf News, June25) . India's twenty brave soldiers sacrificed their lives in Galwan valley face-off for the honour of their motherland. There have been more casualties on the other side, as well.

We must not forget that conflicts or wars thrust on each other is no good for any nation. They are a stigma on humanity and need to be sorted out peacefully with mutual respect and trust. Any breach will lead to a still more problematic situation for both countries.

It is after all the humanity that suffers by way of miseries and catastrophic consequences inflicted upon the people. Planning and waging a war of aggression is a crime against humanity.

Therefore, hate war and love peace is the best way to save humanity from being depraved. Humanity is already paying a heavy toll due to the pandemic triggered by Covid-19 globally.

From Dr.Shiben Krishen Raina

Rajasthan, India

UAE: Online scams escalate during coronavirus pandemic

I have seen this scam in a couple of groups I follow and people being affected (“Queen of con dupes airline staff of life’s savings in Dubai”, Gulf News, June 28). Everyone should report these issues so that legal action can be taken against this woman so that more people do not fall for such scams and lose their money and can be safe from falling into this trap. Despite so much news of scams, I don’t know how these educated people still get cheated by these people. I hope everyone gets their money back.

From Mr Syed Farzand Ali

Dubai, UAE

Facebook comment

George Floyds of India

This letter is regarding custodial deaths (“India: Tamil Nadu rages after death of father and son in police custody”, Gulf News, June 26). The recent father and son duo deaths in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is sad. Media reports have suggested that the duo was brutally sexually assaulted in police custody. Police deny custodial death saying they are not responsible. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. However, we are suspicious of the police department in Tamil Nadu. A fair probe can be made and bring out the truth.

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru, India