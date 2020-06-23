Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19: ‘Thank you Dubai, we will come out stronger’

Today I have completed 10 years in this beautiful country, UAE: My second beloved home. I first heard the name of the city ‘Dubai’ in 1993 when my dad’s visa to Dubai arrived. Since then I grew up listening to the adage that a job in Dubai is nothing less than open sesame to prosperity – a belief that was entrenched in the collective minds of all my folks.

I used to listen to the tales of a chosen few who made it big in life while working in Dubai. As a child, these success stories didn’t mean a lot to me, all I cared for was my dad’s annual leave when he would come home from Dubai with a suitcase crammed with chocolates and toys.

Years rolled by and in 2010 it was my turn to set foot in the fabled City of Dreams. As I pen this today, I am thankful for all the blessings I have had in the last 10 years.

I am grateful for all the good people I have met in this city and cheers to the great friendships I made. A city that’s full of life, even at odd hours anybody could walk its streets carefree, I enjoyed the safety and sense of security it provided me every single day. I am happy for the enriching professional experiences I have had and the knowledge I have gained in this multicultural city.

Of late, due to the pandemic, we hear about people being laid off and families having to leave for their home countries. It disturbs me deeply, but I still have a strong faith in Dubai, that I had ten years ago when I arrived, that this city will take care of my family and me.

I have read somewhere that Dubai is a place that shows you ‘Nothing is Impossible’ and in Dubai, we can always dare to dream big and achieve it.

I am optimistic that this city will open its wide arms with a lot of opportunities to all its dear people who had to leave in this unfortunate situation. This note is dedicated to all those people around the world who are dreaming to build their beautiful lives in Dubai.

From Ms Pricilla Marian

Dubai

United Nations observes Public Service Day

On June 23, we observe the United Nations Public Service Day. Public servants provide crucial service in our societies (“Watch: Sheikh Hamdan thanks UAE’s frontline workers on Instagram”, Gulf News, June 14). We should celebrate teachers, tutors and lecturers in discharging their roles effectively, especially amid COVID-19 by helping students to become knowledgeable about the world and the complexities of today’s society, make them aware of moral, ethical and social issues. We value educators in their dedication in nurturing honest, eager and critical minds. They also teach students to constantly question and innovate, help them achieve their fullest potential, inspire them to challenge the status quo and question the norm. We greatly appreciate educators for educating and preparing students to discharge the offices of life with usefulness and reputation. Despite setbacks, challenges and insurmountable obstacles, educators should continue to pride themselves in cultivating students to appreciate great achievements of human beings and disciplined sensibility to the poverty, injustice and oppression that burden the lives of so many. Please continue to create a sense of human solidarity and concern for the common good that will bear fruit as learning becomes service to justice.

From Mr Handsen Chikowore

United Kingdom

Hike in COViD-19 cases around the world

The new coronavirus is undoubtedly the greatest disrupter of our time. World Health Organisation (WHO) records record daily rise in new coronavirus cases (“COVID-19: Delhi coronavirus cases set to explode, hospitals running out of beds”, Gulf News, June 9). On Sunday 21 June, WHO recorded the biggest case rise both in North and South America, which is quite alarming. COViD -19 fever spread worldwide and now it's increasing. Despite efforts made to invent new medicines for this, the virus is spreading fast. No one can find out or assess the longevity of COViD-19. The disease that has changed the world forever. More than 106,000 deaths; around 1.7 million confirmed cases in 185 countries and territories. Enough reason to cower in fear. Coming days are very tough.

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Mass testing is the only way to stop COViD-19

The UAE is on the verge of returning to normalcy, for it is conducting the highest number of tests in the world, at 303,457 per million as on June 19 (“Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi restrictions will help mass testing effort”, Gulf News, June 01). Mass testing is the key to fight against COViD-19. Coronavirus started appearing in South Korea, Italy, UK and the USA around January 2020. South Korea tested very early and widely and was able to bring the disease under control.

The level of testing in India needs to be ramped up urgently. As on June 19, India is testing 4,659 people per million population. Countries like the UK, Spain, Russia, Portugal, are testing over 100,000 people per million. All the Latino countries like Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador are testing around 10,000 people per million.

The USA has conducted over 25 million tests. Now, US President Donald Trump has urged his health officials to slow-down the testing, because the more you test, the more cases emerge. However, that is the precise purpose of the testing to find the COViD-19 cases and treat them expeditiously, so that the patient does not infect others around him. We cannot solve a problem by ignoring it or pretending that it does not exist.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India