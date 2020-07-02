Healthcare Professionals Image Credit:

COVID-19 crisis: Sacrifice of frontline workers

Right now, our healthcare workers are on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that are spreading rapidly throughout the nation (“ COVID-19: 6,000 Saudi doctors fighting coronavirus in 41 countries”, Gulf News, June 29). They are putting themselves in the path of this virus — in the UAE and around the world — in this unprecedented crisis. Our doctors, nurses, technicians, transporters, EMTs, pharmacists and everyone who supports patient care are rising to the occasion and caring for our most vulnerable populations. Thank you for the sacrifices you make, every day and especially during this pandemic. Your dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. Your service to patients is saving countless lives and making thousands of differences.

Beautiful gesture of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic

Thank you doctors for being so courageous and strong during these unprecedented times! When the world is scared, you've been the one to gear up and face the challenge head-on to save lives (“ Bollywood stars pay tribute on ‘Doctor’s Day’”, Gulf News, July 01). The ongoing spread of COVID-19 virus has changed the world completely. The pandemic is a frightening thing, and you've been so brave to prioritise lives, risking so much for yourself in the process. Your sacrifice to the greater good does not go unnoticed. Wishing you, your family, your friends, and your coworkers all the best! Stay strong and know that you're so, so appreciated.

UAE: Dubai authorities curbing the spread of COVID-19

Dubai authorities are doing their best in helping residents fight coronavirus (“COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on track to curb spread of coronavirus”, Gulf News, June16) . We are still in the process of going back to our normal lives, so we just need to be thankful for what we have now. We must obey the safety instructions issued to us by the UAE government. The virus, which has spread all around the world, has equalised human beings, and we have finally realised that we need each other to live. We need to take it seriously, to end the pandemic.

