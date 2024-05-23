International Tea Day is celebrated on May 21 to recognise the contributions made to promote the tea industry (“Celebrate tea with recipes from India, Japan, Malaysia and Malta”, Gulf News, October 13). The history of tea dates back thousands of years, originating in China, and has played a crucial role in trade and cultural exchange worldwide. A cup of tea uniquely brings people together, regardless of social class, as seen from street sides to palaces. During our college days, we would gather with friends and have long conversations over tea, often leading to lasting friendships. Tea also has the power to bring lovers closer, allowing them to spend long hours enjoying each other’s company. Whether it’s a casual chat over a cup of tea with friends or family or formal gatherings like Japanese tea ceremonies or British afternoon tea, tea catalyses social interaction and connection. Tea is a beverage that strengthens bonds.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE

IPL: Supporting the RCB cricket team

At the time of writing this letter, the qualifiers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have started (“Why Rajasthan Royals will struggle against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL playoffs”, Gulf News, May 19). What an IPL season it was! We saw the rise of some of the teams and the downfall of some other teams. The biggest surprise was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) comeback. Winning back-to-back six matches is superb, and it is an achievement to get into the qualifiers by beating Chennai in the do-or-die game. I am a supporter of Chennai because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and I felt sad that Chennai did not qualify. However, I am equally a great fan of Virat Kohli and happy that RCB has qualified. Now, I want to see my favourite player, Kohli’s team, win the trophy, which will be their first time doing so. I wish all the teams all the best, and may the best team win, but I want RCB to win. What a great season of cricket entertainment we had with the IPL. We are now going to continue with the Twenty-Twenty World Cup. It will be icing on the cake for the cricket lovers.

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S Pillai

UAE

My cheap thrills

Exactly at the age of 33, when I was putting a spoonful of chocolate spread in my mouth, some childhood memories came rushing to my mind. There was a time when we use to follow one standard rule in our lives “Hakuna Matata”. As kids, we didn’t care about our health, weight, and teeth. Everything was so easy-going.

I remember those days when my siblings and I used to get down off the school bus and rush to the grocery to get chocolates, chips, and soft drinks on credit. We would eagerly run towards the freezer and looked for ice creams. The kick that we used to find in small adventures of life was something to treasure.

Today, when I see around, there are variety of chocolates, ice creams, chips, and juices of different tastes and brands, even though tasty but nothing can replace the taste of old snacks. When I see them on grocery racks it reminds me of the good old days. I wish I could capture the joy on our faces then, as now they have become memories, and memories can only be cherished not reversed back.

From Ms Hanaa Bakodah

UAE

Extreme heatwaves

The world has been experiencing extreme heatwaves in various regions across the globe. These heatwaves have had significant impacts on both the environment and human populations. High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses, particularly in vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children. In recent years, there has been an increase in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, which has been attributed to climate change. Rising global temperatures, changes in weather patterns, and other environmental factors have all contributed to the heightened risk of heatwaves. As a result, there is a growing need for proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat events.Efforts to address heatwaves include the development of heat action plans, which outline strategies for reducing heat-related illnesses and deaths during extreme temperatures. These plans often involve public health initiatives, such as providing cooling centers and distributing information on staying safe in hot weather. Additionally, urban planning and design can play a role in reducing the impacts of heatwaves, such as incorporating green spaces and minimising heat-absorbing surfaces.It is crucial for governments, communities, and individuals to take heatwaves seriously and work together to implement measures that can help minimise the impacts of extreme heat events. By prioritising public health and environmental resilience, it is possible to build more adaptive and sustainable communities in the face of a changing climate.

From Mr Sanjay Shankar

UAE