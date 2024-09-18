Be cautious of deep fake content
It is important to remain vigilant and cautious when consuming content online ("Watch: New alert over sharing deep fake content in UAE", Gulf News, September 14). One concerning issue that has emerged is the proliferation of deep fake content. Deep fakes refer to manipulated videos or audio recordings that make it appear as though someone is saying or doing something that never actually occurred. The advancement of technology has made it easier to create such deceptive content, posing significant risks to individuals, businesses, and society as a whole. As deep fake technology becomes more sophisticated, it is increasingly challenging to discern authentic content from manipulated material. This has serious implications for various aspects of life. The potential for misinformation, defamation, and public manipulation is worrisome. To protect oneself from the harmful effects of deep fake content, it is essential to exercise scepticism and critical thinking skills. When encountering dubious or controversial material, it is wise to verify the source and authenticity of the content before accepting it as true. Additionally, staying informed about the latest deep fake detection technology developments can be beneficial. Furthermore, supporting initiatives and legislation aimed at combating deep fakes and holding creators of malicious content accountable can help mitigate the impact of this issue. Education and awareness-raising campaigns about the dangers of deep fakes can also play a significant role in fostering a more vigilant and discerning online community. By being mindful of deep fake content and taking proactive steps to identify and combat it, individuals can contribute to creating a safer and more trustworthy online environment for all users.
From Mr Mithun J Samuel
UAE
Unforgettable experience
The Hanging Gardens in Kalba, Sharjah, are truly a sight to behold ("UAE: A tour inside the Hanging Gardens in Kalba, Sharjah", Gulf News, May 30 2024). As I walked through the gardens, I was mesmerised by the lush greenery and the vibrant colours of the flowers. The intricate design of the hanging gardens and the variety of plant species created a serene and peaceful atmosphere. The gentle sound of water flowing from the fountains added to the tranquil ambience, making it a perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I took in the beauty of the surroundings and felt a deep sense of calm and relaxation. It was a truly unforgettable experience that renewed my appreciation for nature's wonders during my last visit. I look forward to visiting with my family this winter. It is a must-visit place for everyone.
From Ms Priya S
UAE
Impact of technology on creativity
Technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of creativity in numerous ways. With the rapid advancement of digital tools and platforms, individuals and organisations have been empowered to explore, express, and innovate in unprecedented ways. One of the most significant impacts of technology on creativity is evident in the realm of digital art and design. Artists now have access to various software and tools to create breathtaking digital masterpieces, opening up new avenues for artistic expression. Whether it's 3D modelling software, digital painting tools, or computer-aided design programs, technology has revolutionised the creative process, enabling artists to bring their imaginative visions to life with greater precision and efficiency. The internet and social media platforms have provided creators unparalleled opportunities to showcase and distribute their work to global audiences. This connectivity has been instrumental in unlocking new career paths for creatives, allowing them to gain recognition, collaborate with peers, and attract potential clients or patrons worldwide. Advancements in virtual and augmented reality technologies have introduced innovative ways to experience and interact with art, literature, and performances. Immersive storytelling, interactive exhibitions, and virtual concerts have redefined how audiences engage with creative content, blurring the lines between the physical and digital realms. the fusion of technology and traditional art forms has led to the emergence of new mediums and experiences. For instance, digital music production tools have democratised music creation, enabling aspiring musicians to compose, produce, and distribute their music without the need for expensive studio equipment. It's important to note that while technology provides boundless opportunities for creative expression, it poses challenges such as copyright issues, digital piracy, and the overwhelming influx of content in the online space. Nevertheless, the ongoing evolution of technology continues to shape the future of creativity, promising exciting possibilities for artists, writers, designers, and creators across the globe.
From Mr Ashif Jamadar
India
