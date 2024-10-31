Embracing multilingualism
During my early weeks in Dubai, I would respond to a student, a fellow Filipino’s greeting of ‘Kumusta?’, which means ‘how are you?’, in Tagalog, with a polite but distancing, ‘Let’s speak English in here.’ This often led to an abrupt end, as I felt a subtle pressure against speaking a language most wouldn’t understand. However, I soon realised that replying with ‘Mabuti naman’ (I’m fine) connects well with my students. It resonated with other Filipinos and those intrigued by our language, mainly Spanish speakers who recognised the shared roots with “¿Cómo estás?” This is how schools in the UAE view the presence of multilingual classrooms, which is fitting for a country home to over 200 nationalities. At the first Annual Multilingual Conference, we, as teachers, were encouraged to support our learners’ native languages — the languages in which they learn most effectively. The conference brought together language advocates and educators to help us meet this need. It highlighted that a foreign language is not a barrier to learning, as there are numerous ways to teach it, and it can even be used as a tool to learn other areas — from coding and graphics to vocabulary exercises and the use of technology. This ensures that all types of learners are reached, leading to promising student outcomes.Seeing classrooms shift to embrace multilingualism is truly transformative. Traditional, monolingual classrooms can make some students feel unheard, but the environment becomes more inclusive and engaging when different languages are welcomed. Recognising students’ native languages as strengths helps them feel valued and connected. This turns classrooms into communities where everyone’s experiences contribute to learning, making education a shared journey rather than just a one-way transfer of knowledge. Simple gestures like greetings or sharing cultural stories can spark meaningful interactions and make learning more relatable. So, the next time I’m greeted with “Kumusta,” “Aap kaise hain,” or “Kayf haluk,” I’ll make sure I build a bridge between us, begin a conversation and foster a warm connection — just as how Dubai promotes tolerance.
From Mr Paul Jeffrey Penaflor
UAE
A wake-up call for Indian cricket
The Indian cricket team’s 3-0 defeat against New Zealand is a shocking reminder of what happens when lacking energy (“ Indian cricket in free fall: World Cup high turns into Test series nightmare against New Zealand”, Gulf News, November 4). Losing to a team that recently lost to Sri Lanka, especially on home-spinning tracks, is a rude awakening for the fans. This issue is more about mindset than skill. The blame this time lies more with the selectors than the players. Clearly, this outcome is a result of the lacklustre efforts of the senior players. Veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja seemed mentally relieved after retiring from the white-ball formats and showed a noticeable lack of energy. This should serve as a lesson for the future: players should not be asked to compete immediately after retiring from another format. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin underperformed in this series and failed to deliver match-winning performances. Age , too, seems to be a factor in this decline. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Deep did their best and showed maturity. Rishabh Pant played to his flamboyant strengths, but we cannot expect more than that from him. I hope we learn from this experience and find a better balance between knowledge and youthful exuberance.
From Mr M. Srikanth
India
Disappointing performance
The performance of the Indian batsmen, especially the captain Rohit Sharma, has been disappointing, leading to an alarming score of 45 runs for five while chasing a target of 147 runs (“New Zealand beat India by 25 runs to sweep Test series 3-0”, Gulf News, November 3) The final test result will likely favour New Zealand, allowing them to win the series 3-0 and make history. The current situation is dire, with a 90 per cent chance of favouring the Black Caps.Only a miracle can save the Indian team from this historic series loss. Throughout this series, world-class batsmen, including Sharma and Virat Kohli, have struggled against the spinners, showing a need for more strategy and confidence. After his run-out, Kohli appears hesitant even to take a safe single, which indicates a decline in his confidence and an inability to play his shots effectively. Sarfaraz Khan is another one-inning wonder, reminiscent of some of the past cricketers. Additionally, the selection of the playing XI has been detrimental to our team’s performance. There was no need for a second pace bowler in Pune and Mumbai; including another spinner or a batsman would have been more beneficial. Siraj bowled only six overs in the first innings and none in the second. While cricket is indeed a team sport, players appear to be mentally affected by the New Zealand spinners. This defeat could serve as a wake-up call for selectors to choose the best 15 players for the upcoming tour Down Under.
From Mr N. Mahadevan
India