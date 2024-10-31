During my early weeks in Dubai, I would respond to a student, a fellow Filipino’s greeting of ‘Kumusta?’, which means ‘how are you?’, in Tagalog, with a polite but distancing, ‘Let’s speak English in here.’ This often led to an abrupt end, as I felt a subtle pressure against speaking a language most wouldn’t understand. However, I soon realised that replying with ‘Mabuti naman’ (I’m fine) connects well with my students. It resonated with other Filipinos and those intrigued by our language, mainly Spanish speakers who recognised the shared roots with “¿Cómo estás?” This is how schools in the UAE view the presence of multilingual classrooms, which is fitting for a country home to over 200 nationalities. At the first Annual Multilingual Conference, we, as teachers, were encouraged to support our learners’ native languages — the languages in which they learn most effectively. The conference brought together language advocates and educators to help us meet this need. It highlighted that a foreign language is not a barrier to learning, as there are numerous ways to teach it, and it can even be used as a tool to learn other areas — from coding and graphics to vocabulary exercises and the use of technology. This ensures that all types of learners are reached, leading to promising student outcomes.Seeing classrooms shift to embrace multilingualism is truly transformative. Traditional, monolingual classrooms can make some students feel unheard, but the environment becomes more inclusive and engaging when different languages are welcomed. Recognising students’ native languages as strengths helps them feel valued and connected. This turns classrooms into communities where everyone’s experiences contribute to learning, making education a shared journey rather than just a one-way transfer of knowledge. Simple gestures like greetings or sharing cultural stories can spark meaningful interactions and make learning more relatable. So, the next time I’m greeted with “Kumusta,” “Aap kaise hain,” or “Kayf haluk,” I’ll make sure I build a bridge between us, begin a conversation and foster a warm connection — just as how Dubai promotes tolerance.