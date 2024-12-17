As we approach 2025, a confluence of crises looms large on the global horizon. Donald Trump’s past foreign policy leant toward negotiating with Russia, which could lead to attempts at brokering peace. However, resolving the war would depend heavily on Russia’s and Ukraine’s willingness to compromise.

Trump’s prior criticism of Nato and US military aid to Ukraine suggests he might scale back support, potentially pressuring Ukraine to negotiate under less favourable terms. The outcome would also depend on European allies’ responses and Russia’s broader geopolitical ambitions.

While the potential resolution of major wars like the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza might offer some geopolitical respite, five significant global crises are likely to dominate the international agenda: escalating civil wars, a worsening refugee crisis, deepening humanitarian emergencies, the intensifying climate crisis, and an expanding global food shortage. These interconnected challenges demand urgent international cooperation and robust policy responses.

Increasing Civil Wars

The proliferation of civil wars remains one of the gravest threats to global stability. Conflicts in regions such as the Sahel, Sudan, Syria, and Myanmar demonstrate how fragile states can collapse into protracted internal wars. In the Sahel, extremist groups continue to exploit political instability, while in Sudan, violence between rival military factions has caused mass civilian casualties.

The fall of Bashar al-Assad has reshaped the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape. Similarly, Myanmar’s descent into deeper conflict highlights the complexities of modern civil wars, where state and non-state actors clash with devastating effects.

Preventing the spread of civil wars requires a coordinated international response focused on conflict resolution, institution-building, and peacekeeping. The United Nations and regional organisations like the African Union and ASEAN must reinforce their roles as mediators and peace enforcers. Investments in early warning systems and preventive diplomacy can also help mitigate emerging conflicts before they spiral out of control.

The Refugee Crisis

The world is already grappling with an unprecedented refugee crisis. In 2024, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that over 123 million people were forcibly displaced — a figure expected to rise to 139 million by the end of 2025.

Prolonged instability and violence in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and Syria, coupled with the impact of climate disasters, are driving this surge.

Addressing the refugee crisis requires increased humanitarian funding and strengthened international legal frameworks. Wealthy nations must fulfil their refugee resettlement quotas, while neighbouring countries that bear the brunt of refugee inflows must receive more substantial international aid. It is also critical to combat xenophobia and promote integration policies that enable refugees to rebuild their lives.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The global humanitarian outlook for 2025 is dire. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 305 million people will require humanitarian assistance. Countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Myanmar, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen are in the grip of humanitarian disasters fuelled by conflict, famine, and inadequate health care.

The international community must bolster humanitarian aid through multilateral frameworks. This includes increased financial commitments from major donor countries and private sector partnerships. Strengthening the protection of humanitarian workers and ensuring unimpeded access to conflict zones are essential steps to prevent further loss of life.

The Climate Crisis

The climate emergency has become a defining challenge of our time. The world is teetering on the brink of surpassing the critical 1.5ºC warming threshold, leading to increasingly severe natural disasters. In 2024 alone, floods, droughts, and hurricanes displaced millions and devastated food systems worldwide.

In 2025, the climate crisis is expected to intensify, leading to more severe and frequent extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and significant ecological disruptions. The vulnerabilities of small island states, low-lying coastal countries, and sub-Saharan African nations are exacerbated by limited adaptive capacities, economic constraints, and existing sociopolitical challenges.

To combat climate change, countries must honour their commitments under the Paris Agreement while scaling up investments in renewable energy and disaster resilience. Climate adaptation financing must become a global priority, ensuring vulnerable communities can better withstand extreme weather events. Additionally, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations can reduce carbon emissions and slow the pace of global warming.

The Food Crisis

Global food insecurity is intensifying due to conflict, climate change, and disrupted supply chains. Over 280 million people experienced acute hunger in 2024, with numbers expected to rise in 2025. Prolonged droughts in Africa coupled with conflict-driven food shortages in Palestine, Haiti, Mali, South Sudan and Sudan, have created a perfect storm.

To address the food crisis, countries must strengthen global food systems through sustainable agricultural practices and climate-resilient farming. Expanding international food aid and reducing agricultural export bans can stabilise food markets. Moreover, technological innovations in farming, including precision agriculture and drought-resistant crops, can help mitigate future food shortages.

Addressing all these crises requires a renewed spirit of global solidarity and multilateral cooperation. The international community must act decisively through diplomatic engagement, humanitarian aid, and climate action. Strengthening international institutions like the UN, expanding partnerships with civil society organisations, and fostering innovative policy solutions can help navigate these looming global challenges.

As 2025 approaches, failure to act will deepen human suffering, while bold and decisive action can pave the way toward a more stable and sustainable world. It is time for leaders to rise to the occasion and confront these crises with the urgency and commitment they demand.