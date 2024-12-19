In the vibrant souks of Muscat and bustling malls of Riyadh, a quiet transformation is taking shape. From eco-friendly detergents to biodegradable packaging, green products are slowly but steadily finding their way into the shopping carts of Arab consumers.

For some, it’s about protecting the planet. For others, it’s about aligning their choices with cultural and religious values that emphasise stewardship of the Earth.

This shift reflects a growing awareness of the environmental challenges facing the region. With its unique geography, the Arab world grapples with water scarcity, high energy consumption, and waste management issues. Sustainable consumption — an essential component of Sustainable Development Goal 12 (SDG 12): Responsible Consumption and Production — offers a path forward.

Despite growing awareness, adopting green products is not always straightforward. For Omar, a schoolteacher in Salalah, affordability remains a challenge. “I’d love to buy organic or eco-friendly items, but they’re often too expensive or hard to find outside big cities,” he says.

The barriers to widespread green product adoption in the Arab world include:

• High Costs: Many eco-friendly alternatives are priced significantly higher than conventional products.

• Limited Access: Green products are often confined to urban centres, leaving rural consumers with limited options.

• Awareness Gaps: Many people are unaware of the long-term benefits of sustainable products for their health and the environment.

• Misconceptions: Some still believe that green products are less effective than traditional ones.

Read more by the author Role of women in Oman’s bold economic shift

In Oman, green initiatives are steadily gaining momentum. The country’s National Energy Strategy focuses on promoting renewable energy, including solar power in rural areas. This transition not only reduces carbon emissions but also creates opportunities for local communities to embrace sustainability.

Ecotourism is another rising trend, with projects such as Wadi Bani Khalid emphasising conservation and responsible tourism practices. These efforts align with Islamic principles of protecting natural resources and avoiding waste — values deeply embedded in Arab culture.

Religious teachings, which encourage moderation and mindful consumption, further strengthen the case for sustainable choices. For many, adopting green products becomes not just an environmental act but a spiritual one, aligning with the Quranic call to avoid excess and preserve the Earth.

Closing the Gaps

To make green products more accessible and attractive, targeted interventions are needed. Policymakers and businesses can work together to:

• Subsidise Green Products: Governments can provide tax breaks or direct subsidies to make eco-friendly products affordable for middle- and low-income households.

• Expand Rural Distribution: Companies should invest in logistics networks to bring green products to rural areas, ensuring equal access across the country.

• Promote Local Production: Encouraging local manufacturing of green products can lower costs and reduce dependency on imports.

• Invest in Awareness Campaigns: Public initiatives can educate consumers about the benefits of green products, dispelling myths about their effectiveness.

Systemic changes, individual actions

Supermarkets in Oman have already begun to take steps in this direction, with dedicated eco-friendly aisles and reusable shopping bags becoming more common in cities like Muscat and Salalah. Businesses adopting refillable product options and sustainable packaging also set an example of what’s possible.

While systemic changes are essential, individual actions can drive significant change. Every green product purchased is a step toward reducing environmental harm. Consumers can switch to reusable items like water bottles, coffee cups, and shopping bags, choose products with minimal or recyclable packaging, and support local brands that prioritise sustainable practices.

The road to sustainability in the Arab world is paved with both opportunities and challenges. As more people like Leila and Omar embrace green choices, the movement toward responsible consumption gains momentum. However, it requires the collective effort of governments, businesses, and individuals to make green products accessible, affordable, and appealing.

For readers, the message is clear: small changes in daily habits can contribute to a larger transformation. Whether it’s choosing a reusable bag, buying local produce, or opting for eco-friendly detergents, every action counts.

The Arab world’s journey toward sustainability is not just about meeting global goals — it’s about preserving its rich natural heritage and ensuring a thriving future for generations to come.

Let’s start today, one green choice at a time.