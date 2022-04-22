Dubai: Unvaccinated UAE citizens can now have the green status on the Al Hosn app’s travel pass by completing a disclaimer form. The announcement was made on the AlHosn app’s official social media account on April 20.

So, if you are a UAE citizen who is not fully vaccinated, here is all you need to know about how to use the new feature.

Who can apply?

The following categories of Emiratis must fill the form before travelling:

1. Unvaccinated.

2. Those who have received only one dose.

3. Those who have not received a booster dose of the vaccine six months after getting their second dose.

How to fill out the disclaimer form

If you are about to travel and need to disclaimer form, here is how you can access it on the app:

1. Log in to the Al Hosn app.

2. Swipe left on your profile and you will get the option to ‘Add Pass’.

3. Select ‘Travel Pass – Vaccination’.

4. Click on ‘Edit disclaimer’ if you need to provide any additional detail on your vaccination status.

5. Click on ‘View disclaimer’. In case you are asked to present the disclaimer at the airport, you would need to tap here.

Why do I need the disclaimer?

This new feature follows the new travel regulations set by the UAE, which were announced on April 13. According to the announcement by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), unvaccinated UAE citizens can now travel outside the UAE after taking a PCR test 48 hours before departure time.

Unvaccinated passengers under the age of 16

Unvaccinated passengers arriving in the UAE who are under the age of 16 are also exempt from presenting a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

However, NCEMA stressed on the need for these passengers to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures in place in the country.

Unvaccinated passengers coming in to the UAE

If you are a visitor or resident travelling to the UAE and are not fully vaccinated, you are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate issued within 48 hours after the sample was collected and issued by an approved health service provider with a QR code.