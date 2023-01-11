Dubai: If you are a student who frequently uses public transportation in the UAE, you can benefit from discounts on bus fares or the Dubai Metro.

To avail of this discount, you need to apply for a smart card issued by local transport authorities in the UAE. Currently, school and university students can benefit from reduced public transportation costs in Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

However, to apply for the card, you need to fulfil certain requirements and provide documents to verify your enrolment in a school or college in the UAE. Here is all you need to know.

Dubai – 50 per cent discount on bus, Metro or Tram

For students who use public transportation in Dubai, you need to apply for a blue personal nol card issued by the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA). The student discount is only valid on RTA buses, Dubai Metro and Tram.

The blue nol card is a personalised card that is linked to your Emirates ID.

The student card is valid for one year but also renewable. You will be charged the regular fare without the discount if you do not renew the card.

You can apply for the blue nol card through RTA’s official website – www.rta.ae – or mobile application – ‘RTA Dubai’.

For a step-by-step guide on how to apply for the blue nol card online, click here.

Important documents:

If you are a student, you will need to upload the following documents for the personal nol card application:

• Copy of both sides of the valid Emirates ID.

• Personal photograph with a white background.

• An official document proving that the applicant is a current student in the UAE.

Cost:

The cost of a student card is Dh70.

The application fee is Dh50, and the card will have a balance of Dh20.

Ajman - 30 per cent discount on bus fares

In Ajman, students can get a special discount on bus fares using the general Masaar bus card.

You can apply for the card online through Ajman Transport Authority’s official website – ta.gov.ae, or at Ajman’s central ‘Al Musalla bus station’ on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street.

To get the card, you will need to provide documents to prove that you are enrolled in a school or university in the UAE. These documents include the following:



• Emirates ID

• A valid student ID or letter of enrollment (if requested by the authorities)- to be apply to get the discount for the student category on the card

Cost:

When you sign up for the card, you will need to pay Dh25, in which you will get Dh20 as a balance to use on the card.

Ras Al Khaimah - 50 per cent off on bus fares

Students using the public buses in Ras Al Khaimah can get 50 per cent off on internal bus fares. However, the special discount for students is not applicable for intercity bus tickets.

To get the discount, you must apply for the Silver Card – for university and school students. You will need to provide your Emirates ID and a valid student ID for the silver card.

You can buy the silver bus card at the Al Hamra Bus Station, the main bus station in the Al Dhait area.

Cost: