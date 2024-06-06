DubaiNow app

1. Open the DubaiNow app on your Apple, Android or Huawei phone and log in using the UAE Pass.

2. Tap on the ‘driving’ option and then on ‘parking’.

3. As long as you have given permission to the app to access the location services on your phone, the app will load the map and highlight the paid parking zones around you. Move your pin around to find out the parking code of each zone. What you need to look for is Zone D. These are usually paid parking spots within plots that have been designated for parking by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The parking rate is Dh10 for 14 hours of parking, which is the whole day, as the paid parking timings in this zone are from 8am to 10pm (14 hours).

4. You can pay for parking using your credit card, Apple Pay or through SMS. With the last option, you will have to factor in a 30fils SMS charge as well.

Parking fees per zone Image Credit: rta.ae Parking fees per zone Image Credit: rta.ae View gallery as list

RTA app

1. Open the ‘RTA Dubai’ app on your Apple, Android or Huawei phone. and log in using the UAE Pass or your RTA online account.

2. Click on ‘Parking’ on your main dashboard and the app will be able to determine your location if you have granted access to location services on your phone.

3. As mentioned above, the app will load the map and highlight the paid parking zones around you. Move your pin around to find out the parking code of each zone and look for Zone D. These are usually paid parking spots within plots that have been designated for parking by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The parking rate is Dh10 for 14 hours of parking, which is the whole day, as the paid parking timings in this zone are from 8am to 10pm (14 hours).

With the RTA app, you will also get an additional feature, where you will know the total spaces available in the zone, based on an AI prediction.