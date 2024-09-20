Muscat: Getting an Omani driving licence is an essential requirement for people looking to hit the roads in Oman. In this guide, we explain how you can either convert your home country’s driving licence to an Omani driving licence, or apply for one by taking driving lessons.

How you can convert your home country driving licence to Omani driving licence

If you are a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) national or a citizen of the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or several European Union (EU) member countries, you are exempt from taking the driving test and can easily convert your home country’s driving licence to an Omani one.

Who can swap their home country driving licence? Citizens of the following countries are eligible to swap their home country driving licence to an Omani driving licence:

• Citizens of the GCC

• United Kingdom

• Australia

• United States

• Belgium

• Canada

• Denmark

• France

• Germany

• Finland

• Italy

• Jordan

• Ireland

• Morocco

• Netherlands

• Monaco

• New Zealand

• Norway

• Spain

• Sweden

• Tunisia

• Turkey

• Lebanon

• Luxembourg

• Brunei

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Take an eye and blood group test

You have to pass the mandatory vision test and blood group test. You will need the blood group form from a registered physician and an eye test result from an approved optician. Optical shops in Oman have to put a sticker or sign on their display window stating that they can do an eye test for driving licence.

Cost:

Eye test: Between OMR3 (Dh28.62) to OMR5 (Dh47.71)

Blood test: Between OMR5 (Dh47.71) to OMR10 (Dh95.41)

2. Get your documents in order

You then need to make sure you have these documents with you:

Vision test

Blood group test

Two passport sized photographs, with blue background



3. Visit the Royal Oman Police (ROP) station

Take these documents with you to and get a driving test application form to apply for a driver’s licence. You can find the police station closest to you on this web page: https://www.rop.gov.om/english/ and scrolling down to the ‘police stations location’ map.

Your current driving licence will be swapped with Omani one after meeting all the required documents.

Cost:

OMR20 (Dh190.83), valid for two years, after which you will be required to renew it at the same cost.

Can I drive with an International Driving Permit?

Tourists who have an International Driving Permit (IDP), can only drive in Oman for 90 days. After this duration expires, they must apply for an Omani driver’s licence.

Furthermore, if you are planning to become a resident in Oman, it requires you to obtain a resident card, so that you can apply for a driving licence.

How to apply for an Omani driving licence

1. Find a suitable instructor or driving school

You have the options to get into a contract with an approved independent trainer or a driving school. Most students prefer independent driving trainers as the prices are quite less compared to driving schools and if you don’t know where to start looking for one, you can reach out the nearest police station to pick a driving school.

On average, instructors charge around OMR10 (Dh94.541) per hour. Some instructors offer an all-inclusive package of between OMR350 (Dh3,338.96) and OMR500 (Dh4,769.94), but these prices are not fixed.

You can choose to take classes for a manual or automatic drive, and female learners who prefer female instructors have that option available.

Requirements for applying for a driving licence For a light vehicle driving licence an applicant must:

• have completed 18 years of age

• be fit and free of any health conditions or disease that hampers their ability to drive. People of Determination may be medically examined in order to decide whether they are able to drive or not.

• clear the eye test

2. Get your documents in order

These are the required documents for applying for a driving licence:

Copy of the residence card and copy of the passport

Two passport-sized photographs with a blue background

Sponsor’s no-objection letter. For a woman who is unemployed, this would mean providing a no-objection letter from her husband confirming that she is in Oman on a family visa, as well as her husband’s residence card.

Blood group statement

Eye test results

3. Fill out the driver’s licence application, get your ‘Green book’

You would then need visit the nearest ROP Directorate of Licensing and Vehicle Registration, fill out the driver’s licence application form and paste two passport-sized photos on it. Submit the application form along with all the necessary documents.

The ROP will provide a ‘Green book’ to the learner, which records all driving test activities as well as traffic signs guidance. It costs OMR5 (Dh47.71).

4. Take your classes, test

Once you take your classes, you will then have to go through two phases of tests:

Phase 1

The first phase includes three tests:

Traffic sign test Parking test Slope-based car control test

Phase 2 – the road test

The road test is the most essential and conducted under actual driving conditions. Depending on your driving, you can get the licence in your first or second attempt, while some take many attempts to pass. The driving instructor as well as ROP examiner will be present with you in the vehicle while you take the driving test.

Once the test is over, the ROP examiner will notify your driving instructor if you have cleared the road test and if you pass, you will have to proceed to the ROP licence department to collect your licence the next day.

Cost:

For each test, the trainee has to pay OMR25 (Dh238.50) as a fee to ROP traffic department. In case he or she fails, they have to pay another OMR25 (Dh238.50) for each attempt, until they pass the driving test.

Driving tips - Always drive on the right side of the road, in Oman.

- Wearing seat belts is mandatory for drivers and passengers.

- Follow the speed limits on the roads. These are 40 to 80 km/h in cities and towns, 90 km/h on open roads, and 120 km/h on highways.

- Always keep your driving licence, vehicle registration, insurance papers, and roadworthy certificate while driving.

- Practice again and again before taking a driving test.

- Listen carefully to the instructions of your trainer. Never hesitate to ask for clarification.

- ROP shows zero tolerance for drinking and driving.

How much does it cost to get a driving licence in Oman?

Light motor vehicle licence – OMR20 (Dh190.83), valid for 10 years for Omani nationals and two years for non-Omani nationalities.

Temporary Licence – OMR10 (Dh95.41), valid for one year for all categories.