Dubai: Planning a short business trip or weekend getaway? If you are flying out of Abu Dhabi, why not skip the taxi, and drive yourself to Zayed International Airport? Zayed International Airport is now offering reduced rates for long-term parking, with the parking facility located just two minutes from the departures area. To guarantee your spot and avoid last-minute hassles, passengers are encouraged to pre-book their parking online.
What are the charges?
According to the Zayed International Airport website, the current parking rates are as follows:
• Dh225 – 2 to 3 days
• Dh325 – 4 to 7 days
• Dh400 – 8 to 14 days
For stays exceeding 14 days, you will be charged Dh50 per day from day 15, up to a maximum of 30 days.
How to pre-book your parking
Follow these simple steps to reserve your spot:
1. Visit the website – Go to parking.zayedinternationalairport.ae, and enter your travel dates, estimated time of arrival, and return. Complete the CAPTCHA verification to proceed.
2. Review your parking details – The system will show you the available parking location, rate, and payment options. You do not need to pay in advance. Payments can be made using cash, credit, or debit cards at the automatic machines located in the lobby or exit lanes.
3. Enter your personal details – Provide your full name, mobile number, email address, and flight numbers for both departure and arrival.
4. Enter your vehicle details – Select your emirate, vehicle code, and plate number. Agree to the terms and conditions and click ‘Pre-book Parking’. You will receive a confirmation with your reserved spot.
Short-term parking rates
If you are just dropping off or picking up someone at the airport, you would need to go to the short-term parking area instead. These are the short-term parking charges:
• Dh15 – 6 to 15 minutes
• Dh25 – 16 to 30 minutes
• Dh35 – Up to two hours
• Dh55 – Up to three hours
• Dh65 – Up to four hours
• Dh125 – 24 hours
• Dh100 – For each additional day