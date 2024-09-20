What are the charges?

According to the Zayed International Airport website, the current parking rates are as follows:

• Dh225 – 2 to 3 days

• Dh325 – 4 to 7 days

• Dh400 – 8 to 14 days

For stays exceeding 14 days, you will be charged Dh50 per day from day 15, up to a maximum of 30 days.

How to pre-book your parking

Follow these simple steps to reserve your spot:

1. Visit the website – Go to parking.zayedinternationalairport.ae, and enter your travel dates, estimated time of arrival, and return. Complete the CAPTCHA verification to proceed.

2. Review your parking details – The system will show you the available parking location, rate, and payment options. You do not need to pay in advance. Payments can be made using cash, credit, or debit cards at the automatic machines located in the lobby or exit lanes.

3. Enter your personal details – Provide your full name, mobile number, email address, and flight numbers for both departure and arrival.

4. Enter your vehicle details – Select your emirate, vehicle code, and plate number. Agree to the terms and conditions and click ‘Pre-book Parking’. You will receive a confirmation with your reserved spot.

Short-term parking rates

If you are just dropping off or picking up someone at the airport, you would need to go to the short-term parking area instead. These are the short-term parking charges: