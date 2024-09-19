Dubai: For Umrah pilgrims seeking a budget-friendly way to navigate around Makkah, the city's public bus system offers a convenient and efficient solution. Operating 24/7, the buses are supported by an app that allows passengers to check schedules, plan journeys, and purchase tickets instantly.
The Makkah Bus service covers 12 routes, spanning over 560 kilometres and serving 438 stations throughout the city. Tickets can be purchased through the 'Makkah Bus' mobile app or at ticket vending machines located at bus stops. The service is operated by the General Transport Center under the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC). So, if you want to skip the expensive taxi trips, here’s everything you need to know about Makkah’s public bus system.
Bus Lines
The Makkah bus operates the following routes:
1. Al Buhayrat-Batha Quraish
2. Jarwal-An Nawwariyyah
3. Al Kakiyyah-Ash Shuhada
4. Al Gazzah-Kuday
5. Ajyad-Alawali
6. Ar Rusayfah-Al Abdeyah
7. Ash Shubaikah-Al Haramain Train
8. Al Gazzah-Um Ajud
9. Ash Shara'l-Alawali
10. Al Gazzah-Ju'ranah
11. Al Hajlah-Ash Shuhada
12. Jarwal Al Umrah
Planning your journey
With 12 bus routes and over 400 bus stops, navigating Makkah's public transportation system might seem confusing at first. However, the ‘Makkah Bus’ app (available on Apple and Android devices) makes planning your journey much easier.
Key features of the Makkah Bus app
• Interactive map: Visualise Makkah's bus routes and real-time arrival predictions for all stops.
• Personalised route planning: Enter your starting point and destination to get tailored route recommendations, including the best route, number of stops, timetable, fare, and estimated arrival time.
• Customisable preferences: You can select options with early arrivals, fewer stops, or shorter walking distances as per your needs.
Bus fares
• One-way regular single use ticket : SAR 4 (Dh3.91)
• One-way express trip: SAR 8 (Dh7.83)
• One-day ticket (maximum four trips): SAR 15 (Dh14.68)
• One-week ticket (maximum 16 trips): SAR 58 (Dh56.76)
• One-month ticket (maximum 50 trips): SAR 150 (D 146.80)
Purchasing bus tickets
Single-use paper tickets can be purchased on the bus, from a ticket vending machine, or through the app. To buy a ticket via the app, follow the steps below:
1. Go to 'Tickets' and tap on 'Buy Tickets'.
2. Select an express or regular ticket and enter your email address.
3. Pay using your credit/debit card or mobile wallet.
4. The ticket will be sent as a PDF to your registered email. Scan the QR code on the PDF at the bus entrance.
Daily, weekly, and monthly passes can only be purchased through the app.
Using a smart card
These passes are also referred to as ‘smart cards’ and you can follow these steps to apply:
1. Go to the 'More' section on the app and click on 'Smart Cards'.
2. Create an account by registering your email address, password, and personal details, such as your full name, mobile number and nationality.
3. Select the desired bus pass and add the smart card to your account. You can also top up this card online.