Bus Lines

The Makkah bus operates the following routes:

1. Al Buhayrat-Batha Quraish

2. Jarwal-An Nawwariyyah

3. Al Kakiyyah-Ash Shuhada

4. Al Gazzah-Kuday

5. Ajyad-Alawali

6. Ar Rusayfah-Al Abdeyah

7. Ash Shubaikah-Al Haramain Train

8. Al Gazzah-Um Ajud

9. Ash Shara'l-Alawali

10. Al Gazzah-Ju'ranah

11. Al Hajlah-Ash Shuhada

12. Jarwal Al Umrah

Planning your journey

With 12 bus routes and over 400 bus stops, navigating Makkah's public transportation system might seem confusing at first. However, the ‘Makkah Bus’ app (available on Apple and Android devices) makes planning your journey much easier.

Key features of the Makkah Bus app

• Interactive map: Visualise Makkah's bus routes and real-time arrival predictions for all stops.

• Personalised route planning: Enter your starting point and destination to get tailored route recommendations, including the best route, number of stops, timetable, fare, and estimated arrival time.

• Customisable preferences: You can select options with early arrivals, fewer stops, or shorter walking distances as per your needs.

Bus fares

• One-way regular single use ticket : SAR 4 (Dh3.91)

• One-way express trip: SAR 8 (Dh7.83)

• One-day ticket (maximum four trips): SAR 15 (Dh14.68)

• One-week ticket (maximum 16 trips): SAR 58 (Dh56.76)

• One-month ticket (maximum 50 trips): SAR 150 (D 146.80)

Purchasing bus tickets

Single-use paper tickets can be purchased on the bus, from a ticket vending machine, or through the app. To buy a ticket via the app, follow the steps below:

1. Go to 'Tickets' and tap on 'Buy Tickets'.

2. Select an express or regular ticket and enter your email address.

3. Pay using your credit/debit card or mobile wallet.

4. The ticket will be sent as a PDF to your registered email. Scan the QR code on the PDF at the bus entrance.

Daily, weekly, and monthly passes can only be purchased through the app.

Using a smart card

These passes are also referred to as ‘smart cards’ and you can follow these steps to apply: